More Culture:

June 11, 2019

Disney's 'Frozen II' full trailer is here – and it's definitely different than expected

The trailer for the sequel is light on details, but surprisingly dark

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Frozen II trailer "Frozen II"/Official Trailer from YouTube

You can now watch the official trailer for Disney's "Frozen II."

We all remember Disney's "Frozen," right? 

The animated feature is a family-friendly mega hit that dominated the box office when it was released in 2013. The movie gave us the incredibly catchy song "Let It Go," introduced us to the lovable snowman Olaf who likes warm hugs and told a heartfelt story about two sisters.

RELATED: Watch "Rocky" and "Creed" at Colonial Theatre's Father's Day movie marathon | Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

Those with kids have probably watched the Oscar-winning movie so many times since it first hit theaters. Which is why when Disney announced there would be a sequel, it was very exciting news – something new to watch on repeat.

Tuesday, the first full trailer for "Frozen II" was released. The trailer, just under two minutes long, is both light on details and surprisingly dark for a follow up to the top-grossing animated movie of all time.

There's no singing! There's no dancing! There's barely any adorable Olaf! All we see of the snowman is a quick clip of him screaming as he falls down a waterfall in a boat with Anna.

The trailer also doesn't offer any funny moments, which is very different in tone from the trailer that was released for "Frozen."

What we do see in the trailer for the sequel is the trolls tell Elsa, "The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth." Anna also promises, "I won't let anything happen to her." 

Perhaps in future trailers we'll hear a teaser for what could be the next "Let It Go," but for now it seems Disney is keeping "Frozen II" songs a secret along with most of the plot's details.

The movie hits theaters Friday, Nov. 22.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Disney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved