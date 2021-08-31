More than 30,000 PGW customers need to re-register their online accounts

More than 30,000 Philadelphia Gas Works customers have been locked out of their online accounts due to an update to the utility's website. To regain access, they need to re-register their accounts.

Though some took to social media to vent frustrations with the rollout, PGW officials say customers were provided ample notice of the need to re-register their accounts.

In July, PGW launched a revamped version of its My Account customer portal. The update brought with it new features for households and businesses, including billing alerts, an energy usage dashboard and information regarding energy rebates and incentive programs, PGW spokesperson Richard Barnes told PhillyVoice.

"The new My Account is a system update that enhances customers' service experience, makes it more convenient to manage their PGW natural gas account, and helps customers find ways to save on their energy costs," Barnes said in an email.



There's just one problem: Of the roughly 94,000 customers who registered with PGW's online portal before the update occurred, only 60,000 had re-registered as of late August, Barnes said.

Customers who pay their bills electronically should have received an email announcing the changes, according to Barnes. Other notices, he said, were sent out via bill messages, newsletters from the company and posts on its social media pages.

One paperless customer took to the r/Philadelphia subreddit Wednesday to inform others that they needed to re-register. The user, and others who chimed in on the discussion, claimed they never received an email from PGW; some said they went through the re-registration process only to find out that their bills were past due.

"Thanks for this," one Redditor wrote back. "Didn't even realize they never sent me my bill for August."

Fortunately, Barnes said payments should go through for paperless customers who elected to use autopay — even if they have not re-registered their accounts. When they do, he said their default payment option should remain the same on the new online portal.

Customers who have not yet re-registered should continue receiving billing emails from PGW, according to Barnes. He directed customers who believe they wrongly incurred late fees to call (215) 235-1000 and to visit the company's website for alternative payment options.

"Customers can also make payments by phone or pay with cash at hundreds of local retailers including CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar and 7- Eleven," Barnes wrote.

Customers who need help re-registering their virtual Philadelphia Gas Works accounts or would like to sign up to use the portal, check out the information below.

How to set up or re-register an online account with Philadelphia Gas Works

Customers who are setting up an online PGW account for the first time should visit pgworks.com and select "Ways to Pay" from the "Customer Care" drop-down menu. After entering and confirming their personal and account information, they will be asked to create a username and password, which will grant them access to the My Account portal.

Customers who were already making payments via PGW's My Account portal should click on a link at the top of the PGW website that says, "Re-register here." They will be asked to create a new username and password to access their accounts. Confirmation emails should be sent to both new and existing online users once the registration process is complete.

Customers who need help locating their account numbers should check a previous bill or call PGW at (215) 235-1000.