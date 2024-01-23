More Sports:

January 23, 2024

Report: Brian Johnson will not return as Eagles offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson will not be returning as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Brian-Johnson-Offensive-Coordinator Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

Brian Johnson speaking to the media at the NovaCare Complex ahead of a 2023 training camp practice.

For the second consecutive offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for new offensive and defensive coordinators, as Jeff McLane is reporting that Brian Johnson is out, #AsExpected.

Derrick Gunn had previously reported that "all indications" were that Johnson would not return, but McLane's report is more definitive.

Johnson served as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022, and under his tutelage Jalen Hurts became an MVP candidate. After Shane Steichen left to become the Colts' head coach, it was widely expected that Johnson would take his place, and when he did, the move was met with wide acceptance.

The Eagles' offensive DVOA ranking fell from 3rd in 2022 to 10th in 2023, despite fielding mostly the same cast of players. But worse than the advanced stats was the eye test. There was no mystery that opposing defenses were going to blitz the Eagles heavily, and yet the staff rarely had any basic, quick-hitting throws that could exploit opponents' over-aggressiveness. The absence of adjustments was staggering.

Anytime the offense struggled, the fan base (mostly) blamed Johnson, an easy target because he was the new face in the offense's brain trust, but it was hardly all on him. You could probably take your pick of where to lay the blame: 

• Was it Nick Sirianni? It was his offense that the team was running.

• Was it Brian Johnson? He was calling the plays.

• Was it Jalen Hurts? He ran the offense on the field.

The answer to all three questions is "Yes." In Johnson's case, there's no question that he was a downgrade as a play caller from Steichen. 

Interestingly, Johnson was reportedly going to be interviewing for the Falcons', Titans', and Panthers' head coaching vacancies. His chances of landing a head coaching job were always a longshot, and interest in him from those teams seemed to have fizzled out in recent days.

MORE: Eagles vibe check on Nick Sirianni

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brian Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill completes purchase to preserve 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm
Holly Ravine Farm

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei
the bachelor premiere joey graziadei

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved