Report: Brian Johnson will not return as Eagles offensive coordinator

For the second consecutive offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for new offensive and defensive coordinators, as Jeff McLane is reporting that Brian Johnson is out, #AsExpected.

Derrick Gunn had previously reported that "all indications" were that Johnson would not return, but McLane's report is more definitive.

Johnson served as the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022, and under his tutelage Jalen Hurts became an MVP candidate. After Shane Steichen left to become the Colts' head coach, it was widely expected that Johnson would take his place, and when he did, the move was met with wide acceptance.



The Eagles' offensive DVOA ranking fell from 3rd in 2022 to 10th in 2023, despite fielding mostly the same cast of players. But worse than the advanced stats was the eye test. There was no mystery that opposing defenses were going to blitz the Eagles heavily, and yet the staff rarely had any basic, quick-hitting throws that could exploit opponents' over-aggressiveness. The absence of adjustments was staggering.

Anytime the offense struggled, the fan base (mostly) blamed Johnson, an easy target because he was the new face in the offense's brain trust, but it was hardly all on him. You could probably take your pick of where to lay the blame:

• Was it Nick Sirianni? It was his offense that the team was running.

• Was it Brian Johnson? He was calling the plays.

• Was it Jalen Hurts? He ran the offense on the field.

The answer to all three questions is "Yes." In Johnson's case, there's no question that he was a downgrade as a play caller from Steichen.

Interestingly, Johnson was reportedly going to be interviewing for the Falcons', Titans', and Panthers' head coaching vacancies. His chances of landing a head coaching job were always a longshot, and interest in him from those teams seemed to have fizzled out in recent days.

