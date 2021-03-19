Report: Cameron Johnston is no longer the Eagles' punter

The Cameron Johnston era in Philadelphia is over. The Eagles' now former punter has signed with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Johnston did not have a good season in 2020, and was a restricted free agent whose tender amount would have been $2,183,000. The Eagles were right not to pay that, and it's a weird signing by the Texans, frankly.

The Eagles do have another punter on the roster. That would be Arryn Siposs, who the team signed to a futures contract in January. The Eagles could also add another punter and have a competition in training camp. Please God, I don't ask for much. Give me that. 🙏

