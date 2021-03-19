Report: Cameron Johnston is no longer the Eagles' punter

March 19, 2021
The Cameron Johnston era in Philadelphia is over. The Eagles' now former punter has signed with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal, according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com.
#EAGLES EXTRA SCOOP: Former Eagles punter Cam Johnston has agreed to a 3-year, $8 million deal with the Houston Texans, per source.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 19, 2021
The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and $3 million in guaranteed money.
Here's more: https://t.co/GADld2rVES
Johnston did not have a good season in 2020, and was a restricted free agent whose tender amount would have been $2,183,000. The Eagles were right not to pay that, and it's a weird signing by the Texans, frankly.
How did your punter perform in 2020?— Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) January 4, 2021
Here are our final Punter Rankings for the season
It was a TREMENDOUS year for punting all around, congrats to all involved!#forthebrand #punttowin pic.twitter.com/SUd8OUCM3h
The Eagles do have another punter on the roster. That would be Arryn Siposs, who the team signed to a futures contract in January. The Eagles could also add another punter and have a competition in training camp. Please God, I don't ask for much. Give me that. 🙏
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader