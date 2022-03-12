More Sports:

March 12, 2022

Report: Colts could be interested in trading for Eagles QB Gardner Minshew

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Indianapolis Colts can't get enough of Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks, allegedly. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS, trading for Gardner Minshew could something of a Plan B for the Colts if they can't find a way to add a more decorated starting quarterback first.

Minshew is a perfectly good backup quarterback on an extremely low cost contract who the Eagles landed from the Jaguars for the low, low cost of a sixth-round pick just before the start of the 2021 season. 

He served as the Eagles' third-string quarterback while he learned the offense but was always going to leapfrog then No. 2 quarterback Joe Flacco for the backup spot. That eventually happened when the Eagles flipped Flacco to the Jets for a sixth-round pick of their own. It was almost as if they sort of traded Flacco for Minshew, which was an absolute steal for Howie Roseman.

Minshew would start one meaningful game for the Eagles in 2021, a 33-18 win over the Jets. After that win over the Jets, Roseman got Ian Rapoport to write an article about Minshew's offseason trade value:

But the ramifications of Minshew's game should linger into the offseason, where his performance last week versus the Jets -- 20 of 25 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions -- is sure to draw interest from teams around the NFL. He already has.

Sources say during the season, the Carolina Panthers spoke with Philly about Minshew, discussing what the compensation would be. They never dug deep on a possible trade, but they did discuss what it might take.

The Panthers called before they acquired Matt Barkley and before they signed Cam Newton﻿. Given the way Minshew played, they won't be alone.

I don't know that anyone is trading for Minshew to be their starter in 2022 because they absolutely have to have him, but he could be an option for a team that loses a quarterback to injury during the offseason, or like in the La Canfora example above with the Colts, if they miss out on other options first.

Acquiring Minshew for a sixth-round pick, subsequently getting a win out of him as a backup, and then flipping him for, say, a fourth-round pick 10 first-round picks would be a job well done by Roseman.

