Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott done for the season

According to a report from NFL Network, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is done for the season.

Prescott signed the richest contract in NFL history just before the start of the 2024 season. He missed the Cowboys' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Week 10, with Cooper Rush filling in. Rush was 13 for 23 for an almost impossibly low 45 yards in a blowout defeat. He was eventually replaced by Trey Lance, who went 4 of 6 for 21 yards, 0 TDs, and one INT.

The Cowboys weren't a very good football team in eight games with Prescott, as they started 3-5. They are a significantly worse team without him. They are now 3-6, with a -82 point differential, and a four-game losing streak.

Excluding meaningless final regular season games in which either team rested starters, Prescott has a 7-3 lifetime record against the Eagles. The Eagles now have a 3-1 record against the Cowboys during the Prescott era when Prescott has missed the game due to injury:

• Week 8, 2020: The Eagles beat Ben DiNucci in Philly.

• Week 16, 2020: The Eagles lost to Andy Dalton in Dallas.

• Week 6, 2022: The Eagles beat Cooper Rush in Philly.

• Week 10, 2024: The Eagles beat Rush in Dallas.



The Eagles will get another crack at a Cowboys quarterback other than Prescott, whether that's Rush, Lance, or some other guy Week 17, when they host the Cowboys in Philly.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader