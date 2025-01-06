More Sports:

January 06, 2025

Report: Eagles' Alec Halaby to interview for Jets GM job

Halaby, best known for his analytics work with the Eagles, is receiving interest again.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
We don't have a picture of Alec Halaby, so here's a picture of Jets owner Woody Johnson instead.

According to a report from NFL Network, the New York Jets will be interviewing Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their open general manager job on Wednesday.

During their disappointing 2024 season, the Jets fired former GM Joe Douglas, who they originally hired away from the Eagles in 2019.

Halaby is best known for his work in the team's analytics department. Like Howie Roseman once upon a time, Halaby's Eagles career began with an internship. He worked as an intern in 2007 and 2009, before landing a full-time job as a player personnel analyst (2010-11), before being promoted to special assistant to the general manager (2012-15), and then vice president of football operations and strategy (2016-2021). He was promoted to his current assistant GM job in 2022.

Halaby interviewed with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers in January of 2024, but ultimately stayed with the Eagles.

