August 27, 2020

Report: Eagles LT Andre Dillard's season is over

The second-year offensive lineman tore his bicep during practice on Thursday.

By Jimmy Kempski
157_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Andre_Dillard_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Andre Dillard walks off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles starting LT Andre Dillard practiced on Thursday, but left early at some point, and did not participate in 11-on-11's. According to Mike Garafolo (after an initial report from Derrick Gunn), Dillard's 2020 season is over, with a biceps injury.

That now makes two Eagles offensive line starters who are likely done for the season, after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in June.

In July, the team signed Jason Peters back to the team, not to play LT, but rather to replace Brooks at RG. Peters also clearly served as something of "bust insurance" at LT for Dillard, who was bad as a rookie, and had some struggles in training camp.

While Jordan Mailata has filled in for Dillard at times during training camp, Peters is the clear favorite to re-assume his former spot back at LT.

The Eagles' projected offensive line now looks like this:

 LTLG RG RT 
 Jason PetersIsaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 


The Eagles' yearly injury onslaught is already well underway, and we're still only in August.

MORE: The Eagles' five most likely trade candidates | Recap: Eagles training camp live updates, Day 10 | Eagles could have a dozen or more rookies on their final 2020 roster

Jimmy Kempski
