Report: Eagles LT Andre Dillard's season is over

Philadelphia Eagles starting LT Andre Dillard practiced on Thursday, but left early at some point, and did not participate in 11-on-11's. According to Mike Garafolo (after an initial report from Derrick Gunn), Dillard's 2020 season is over, with a biceps injury.

That now makes two Eagles offensive line starters who are likely done for the season, after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in June.

In July, the team signed Jason Peters back to the team, not to play LT, but rather to replace Brooks at RG. Peters also clearly served as something of "bust insurance" at LT for Dillard, who was bad as a rookie, and had some struggles in training camp.

While Jordan Mailata has filled in for Dillard at times during training camp, Peters is the clear favorite to re-assume his former spot back at LT.

The Eagles' projected offensive line now looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson



The Eagles' yearly injury onslaught is already well underway, and we're still only in August.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader