Report: Eagles DE Robert Quinn headed to injured reserve

December 06, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is headed to injured reserve, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
#Eagles DE Robert Quinn is having a knee scope this week and will go IR today, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2022
Quinn had been coming on and settling into the scheme before the knee got twisted in practice last week. Now out at least 4 games, but there’s optimism he’s back for the playoff push. pic.twitter.com/GPRZvRBCaK
The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.
Quinn racked up 18.5 sacks on a bad Bears team in 2021, but his career production has been a bit of a roller coaster ride over the years. Bookending that monster 2021 season was a 2-sack season in 2020 and a 1-sack season so far in 2022.
Quinn will miss the next four games against the Giants, Bears, Cowboys, and Saints. If you're a glass half empty type, you may see this as a setback to an already ineffective player. If you're a glass half full type, perhaps the necessity of a knee cleanout helps explain Quinn's disappointing production, and maybe he'll begin to produce when fully healthy.
Starting slot CB Avonte Maddox is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week, so Quinn's move to IR creates a roster space for Maddox to return.
Update: Nope. DE Janarius Robinson will take Quinn's roster spot.
