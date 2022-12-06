Report: Eagles DE Robert Quinn headed to injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is headed to injured reserve, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

I can't say I agree that Quinn was "coming on." I would also contend that rushing the passer does not require much scheme adjusting, especially for a 12-year vet.

The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

Quinn racked up 18.5 sacks on a bad Bears team in 2021, but his career production has been a bit of a roller coaster ride over the years. Bookending that monster 2021 season was a 2-sack season in 2020 and a 1-sack season so far in 2022.



Quinn will miss the next four games against the Giants, Bears, Cowboys, and Saints. If you're a glass half empty type, you may see this as a setback to an already ineffective player. If you're a glass half full type, perhaps the necessity of a knee cleanout helps explain Quinn's disappointing production, and maybe he'll begin to produce when fully healthy.

Starting slot CB Avonte Maddox is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week, so Quinn's move to IR creates a roster space for Maddox to return.

Update: Nope. DE Janarius Robinson will take Quinn's roster spot.

