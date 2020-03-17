More Sports:

March 17, 2020

Report: Eagles RB Jordan Howard to sign with Dolphins

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
163_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Jordan_Howard_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Jordan Howard

Former Eagles running back Jordan Howard has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The thinking here was that Howard would not receive a lucrative deal in free agency, and while $5 million per year indeed isn't that, necessarily, it is more than was anticipated, seeing as the cost to acquire Howard a season ago from the Chicago Bears last year was a mere conditional sixth-round pick.

In his lone season with the Birds, Howard rushed 119 times for 525 yards (4.4 YPC) and 6 TDs, and was an effective as power runner between the tackles. When he and the speedier Miles Sanders were both on, their skill sets complemented each other well.

Howard's season was cut short when he injured his shoulder against the Bears Week 9, suffering nerve damage. He played one more offensive snap the rest of the season, against the Giants Week 17.

With Howard moving on from the Eagles, their trade conditions with the Bears are now complete. The conditional sixth-round pick would have become a fifth-round pick if any of the four following conditions were met:

  1. If Howard had 1,000 rushing yards.
  2. If Howard made the Pro Bowl.
  3. If Howard had 50 percent of the team's rushing yardage.
  4. If the Eagles re-sign Howard to a new deal before 2020 free agency.

Howard finished with 27 percent of the team's total rushing yardage, he did not make the Pro Bowl, and the Eagles did not re-sign him.

The Eagles will send their 2020 6th round pick to Chicago.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jordan Howard Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Fitness

Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved