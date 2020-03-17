Report: Eagles RB Jordan Howard to sign with Dolphins

Former Eagles running back Jordan Howard has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

The thinking here was that Howard would not receive a lucrative deal in free agency, and while $5 million per year indeed isn't that, necessarily, it is more than was anticipated, seeing as the cost to acquire Howard a season ago from the Chicago Bears last year was a mere conditional sixth-round pick.

In his lone season with the Birds, Howard rushed 119 times for 525 yards (4.4 YPC) and 6 TDs, and was an effective as power runner between the tackles. When he and the speedier Miles Sanders were both on, their skill sets complemented each other well.

Howard's season was cut short when he injured his shoulder against the Bears Week 9, suffering nerve damage. He played one more offensive snap the rest of the season, against the Giants Week 17.

With Howard moving on from the Eagles, their trade conditions with the Bears are now complete. The conditional sixth-round pick would have become a fifth-round pick if any of the four following conditions were met:

If Howard had 1,000 rushing yards. If Howard made the Pro Bowl. If Howard had 50 percent of the team's rushing yardage. If the Eagles re-sign Howard to a new deal before 2020 free agency.

Howard finished with 27 percent of the team's total rushing yardage, he did not make the Pro Bowl, and the Eagles did not re-sign him.

The Eagles will send their 2020 6th round pick to Chicago.



