Report: Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to sign with Dolphins

March 17, 2020
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is moving on from the Philadelphia Eagles, as he has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:
LB Kamu Grugier Hill heads to the #Dolphins on a 1-year deal, source says.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020
Grugier-Hill was a four-year contributor for the Eagles. He climbed the depth chart from fringe roster guy, to special teams standout, to No. 3 LB, to projected three-down linebacker in the Eagles defense in 2019.
Unfortunately, a 2019 training camp knee injury derailed his momentum, and a frustrating season ensued, as Grugier-Hill's snaps gradually rose, and then proceeded to fall:
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Week 4
|13
|16%
|Week 5
|20
|34%
|Week 6
|35
|50%
|Week 7
|58
|84%
|Week 8
|38
|64%
|Week 9
|28
|64%
|Week 11
|40
|54%
|Week 12
|21
|34%
|Week 13
|42
|59%
|Week 15
|5
|9%
The Eagles announced after Week 15 that they placed Grugier-Hill on injured reserve, and, uh oh, that announcement came with a "CYA" tweet, which stated that Grugier-Hill reported a back injury after that game. Shortly thereafter, Grugier-Hill's agent put a message out to several reporters that he had been playing through the back injury all season long.
Grugier-Hill is still young (he'll turn 26 in May), and he has excellent athleticism. We'll see if this loss eventually looks bad for the Eagles.
