Live NFL free agency updates: Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots — what's next?

March 17, 2020
The NFL world woke up to a shock on Tuesday morning, as Tom Brady announced that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons to play elsewhere.
BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots. pic.twitter.com/TX8zWhD4gS— NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020
And, of course, because it's 2020, the news broke on Instagram:
And here is Tom Brady’s announcement: pic.twitter.com/albCAp1yIU— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
There's also a report out there that Brady and the Patriots never even entered negotiations, which is certainly an interesting angle to this. However, it never seemed to make any sense that cold, calculated businessman Bill Belichick would throw big money at a 43-year-old quarterback who is clearly in decline.
According to @tomecurran, “a tangible effort” from the Patriots to keep TB12 never happened, and there was “no negotiation.” pic.twitter.com/fAGKNYOyj8— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2020
Of course, that all depends on who you ask...
Robert Kraft told me "if Tom wanted to remain a Patriot, we would have had a deal." Said Brady believes it was best to turn the page and start a new chapter of his life in football and beyond. #Patriots @nflnetwork— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 17, 2020
While it's clear that Brady won't be returning to New England next season, it remains unknown where he'll wind up for next season — and how long he plans on staying.
Despite today’s proclamation that he would not be returning to New England, Tom Brady has not made a decision on where he will play next season and he will be exploring his options, per a league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
One option that seems to make sense for Brady is Tampa Bay, which appears ready to move on from QB Jameis Winston. In fact, a day before Brady's decision to leave the Patriots was even made known, some sports books moved the odds considerably on where he'll play next season, with the Bucs suddenly overtaking the Pats as his most-likely destination.
BREAKING— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 16, 2020
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the betting favorite to sign Tom Brady.
Odds (via BetOnline):
Buccaneers -150
Patriots +110
Chargers +600
49ers +1000
Raiders +1200
Colts +1800
Bears +5000
Cowboys +5000
Dolphins +5000
Those odds were updated again on Tuesday after Brady's announcement, with the Chargers making a surge into second place, followed by the NFC champion 49ers and the Colts.
Updated odds for what team Tom Brady will be on for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline):— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020
Buccaneers +125
Chargers +150
49ers +600
Colts +900
Bears +1600
Cowboys +2000
Dolphins +2000
Wherever Brady signs, there's a good chance that the team will be built around him in order to maximize the limited window left on his career. With so many of the available wideouts off the board, it wouldn't be shocking if Brady reunited with Antonio Brown, assuming he gets reinstated by the league.
Where (and when) Brady will sign his next contract remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the rumors are only going to pick up steam in the next 24 hours — if his free agency even lasts that long. There's also the question of who will replace him as the Patriots quarterback:
Odds to be the Patriots QB for Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline):— Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 17, 2020
Jarrett Stidham +250
Teddy Bridgewater +275
Andy Dalton +350
Derek Carr +600
Jimmy Garoppolo +1000
Nick Foles +1400
Philip Rivers +1400
Jameis Winston +2000
Joe Flacco +2500
Cody Kessler +3300
In the meantime, stay locked right here for all the latest rumors and news surrounding one of the busiest times of the NFL calendar: the start of free agency.
Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports