Live NFL free agency updates: Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots — what's next?

The NFL world woke up to a shock on Tuesday morning, as Tom Brady announced that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons to play elsewhere.

And, of course, because it's 2020, the news broke on Instagram:

There's also a report out there that Brady and the Patriots never even entered negotiations, which is certainly an interesting angle to this. However, it never seemed to make any sense that cold, calculated businessman Bill Belichick would throw big money at a 43-year-old quarterback who is clearly in decline.

Of course, that all depends on who you ask...

While it's clear that Brady won't be returning to New England next season, it remains unknown where he'll wind up for next season — and how long he plans on staying.

One option that seems to make sense for Brady is Tampa Bay, which appears ready to move on from QB Jameis Winston. In fact, a day before Brady's decision to leave the Patriots was even made known, some sports books moved the odds considerably on where he'll play next season, with the Bucs suddenly overtaking the Pats as his most-likely destination.

Those odds were updated again on Tuesday after Brady's announcement, with the Chargers making a surge into second place, followed by the NFC champion 49ers and the Colts.



Wherever Brady signs, there's a good chance that the team will be built around him in order to maximize the limited window left on his career. With so many of the available wideouts off the board, it wouldn't be shocking if Brady reunited with Antonio Brown, assuming he gets reinstated by the league.

Where (and when) Brady will sign his next contract remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the rumors are only going to pick up steam in the next 24 hours — if his free agency even lasts that long. There's also the question of who will replace him as the Patriots quarterback:

