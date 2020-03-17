Report: Eagles to sign DT Javon Hargrave

March 17, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are poised to sign defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hargrave will reportedly make $13 million per year.
Former Steelers’ NT Javon Hargrave reached agreement with the Eagles on a three-year, $39m deal with $26M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Hargrave becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
While not a move that many were predicting, it does make sense. The Eagles had a need to get younger and more durable at defensive tackle, and Hargrave is an ascending player entering his fifth year in the NFL at 27 years of age. (He turned 27 in February).
Hargrave was a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2016, and sort of an oddball fit in their 3-4 scheme. His career numbers:
|Javon Hargrave
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|FF-FR
|2016 (15 games, 13 starts)
|27
|5
|2
|0-1
|2017 (16 games, 12 starts)
|32
|4
|2
|1-0
|2018 (16 games, 14 starts)
|49
|6
|6.5
|0-0
|2019 (16 games, 13 starts)
|60
|7
|4
|1-0
In Jim Schwartz's scheme, Hargrave will have more opportunities to be a disruptive upfield player both against the run and the pass.
Hargrave will join Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, and Hassan Ridgeway in the Eagles' DT rotation, which now appears to be an outstanding group, you know, provided they can stay healthy.
Oh, and he's just like you:
Hate cowboy fans— Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) September 9, 2013
