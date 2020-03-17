More Sports:

March 17, 2020

Report: Eagles to sign DT Javon Hargrave

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Hargrave_031620_usat Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have reportedly signed nose tackle Javon Hargrave.

The Philadelphia Eagles are poised to sign defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hargrave will reportedly make $13 million per year.

While not a move that many were predicting, it does make sense. The Eagles had a need to get younger and more durable at defensive tackle, and Hargrave is an ascending player entering his fifth year in the NFL at 27 years of age. (He turned 27 in February).

Hargrave was a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2016, and sort of an oddball fit in their 3-4 scheme. His career numbers:

 Javon HargraveTackles TFL Sacks FF-FR 
2016 (15 games, 13 starts)  270-1 
 2017 (16 games, 12 starts) 321-0 
 2018 (16 games, 14 starts) 496.5 0-0 
 2019 (16 games, 13 starts) 601-0 


In Jim Schwartz's scheme, Hargrave will have more opportunities to be a disruptive upfield player both against the run and the pass.

Hargrave will join Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, and Hassan Ridgeway in the Eagles' DT rotation, which now appears to be an outstanding group, you know, provided they can stay healthy.

Oh, and he's just like you:

Jimmy Kempski

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

