More Sports:

March 16, 2020

Live NFL free agent updates, open thread: Let the tampering begin

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
101819HowieRoseman Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are expected to be active in free agency.

Looking for a distraction from the cancellations and non-stop news about the spread of coronavirus, with no end in sight?

Here's your bastion, as we will spend the entire day (the entire week actually) following NFL free agency, which is taking place as planned.

Today at noon, NFL teams will be allowed to start "legally tampering," or chatting with players and/or their agents to discuss potential deals which will become legal on Wednesday at 4 p.m., when the new league year begins and free agency officially kicks off.

Eagles fans have already seen some relevant news leak out this morning and last night, as a few potential Eagles targets have signed deals — players either re-signing with their old team or previously cut who are free to sign elsewhere.

Philly will have a completely new-look linebacking corps, but it won't be with Christian Kirksey, who was released by the Browns and then signed by the Packers Monday:

Earlier, a big name cornerback was taken off the board when the Texans extended Bradley Roby after inking him to a one-year prove it deal for 2019. His deal, three years and $36 million, will help shape the market as the Birds look to add a corner, perhaps Byron Jones this week.

More news is sure to break throughout the day. Don't miss a beat: follow along live on your phone or laptop as our NFL free agent live stream and open thread marches on right here:


Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Eagles Philadelphia Byron Jones NFL free agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved