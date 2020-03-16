Live NFL free agent updates, open thread: Let the tampering begin

Looking for a distraction from the cancellations and non-stop news about the spread of coronavirus, with no end in sight?

Here's your bastion, as we will spend the entire day (the entire week actually) following NFL free agency, which is taking place as planned.

Today at noon, NFL teams will be allowed to start "legally tampering," or chatting with players and/or their agents to discuss potential deals which will become legal on Wednesday at 4 p.m., when the new league year begins and free agency officially kicks off.

Eagles fans have already seen some relevant news leak out this morning and last night, as a few potential Eagles targets have signed deals — players either re-signing with their old team or previously cut who are free to sign elsewhere.

Philly will have a completely new-look linebacking corps, but it won't be with Christian Kirksey, who was released by the Browns and then signed by the Packers Monday:

More news is sure to break throughout the day. Don't miss a beat: follow along live on your phone or laptop as our NFL free agent live stream and open thread marches on right here:

Earlier, a big name cornerback was taken off the board when the Texans extended Bradley Roby after inking him to a one-year prove it deal for 2019. His deal, three years and $36 million, will help shape the market as the Birds look to add a corner, perhaps Byron Jones this week.