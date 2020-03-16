More Sports:

March 16, 2020

Report: Eagles, Raiders are frontrunners for CB Byron Jones

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Consider what the Eagles were able to accomplish last year on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, Monday's activity — or lack thereof — might have been surprising for some Philly fans, especially considering the Birds were expected to be busy in free agency this year. 

Of course, as the nation comes to grips with a spreading pandemic that's changing the way most of us live on a daily basis, the world is a much different place than it was just a few short days ago. And while the Eagles may have been relatively quiet on the first unofficial day of NFL free agency — they re-signed Hassan Ridgeway and decided not to tender Corey Clement — most of the big-name players they've been rumored to have interest in still remain available.

That includes the one guy who has been most linked to the Eagles this offseason: Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones. 

We've covered Jones extensively in the run up to free agency, and on Monday, a few more reports came out suggesting the Eagles were still very much in on the 27-year-old corner. The first came from Josina Anderson and named four teams, including the Eagles who appeared to be going hard after Jones:

Later in the afternoon, however, Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com reported that the Raiders were going hard after Jones, and it the final decision would come down to Las Vegas (yes, that's the Raiders) and Philly:

[T]he Raiders are pushing hard for cornerback Byron Jones. Right now, it looks to be between the Raiders and the Eagles. The price tag is expected to be somewhere around $18 million/annually.  [ProFootballNetwork.com]

Interestingly enough, Joe Banner told Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News over the weekend that the price tag for Jones would be somewhere between $18-19 million, so this all tracks.

Now, I don’t think Jones is in that elite group that is going to break the bank. But I do think he’s just below that. I don’t think it’s going to be long before we see the top cornerbacks getting $20 million-$21 million. So, it wouldn’t shock me if he is able to command $18 million or $19 million.

It depends on how much emphasis he wants to put on going to a winning team vs. going to the highest bidder. My sense is that will be a factor for him. Maybe that gets the deal closer to $17 million or $18 million. If he’s playing everybody off against each other to get a maximum deal, it could be $18 million or $19 million [per year].  [inquirer.com]

Will the Eagles be able to outbid the Raiders and land their coveted corner? Stay tuned to our live updates post for the latest...

