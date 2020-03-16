More Sports:

March 16, 2020

Eagles sign DT Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles defensive linemen Brandon Graham (55) and Hassan Ridgeway (98).

Eagles defensive linemen Brandon Graham (55) and Hassan Ridgeway (98).

Philadelphia Eagles free agency is off to a blockbuster start, as the team announced that they have agreed to a one-year deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway.

During the 2019 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded a seventh-round pick for Ridgeway, who was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR with an ankle injury. 

In 7 games, Ridgeway had 8 tackles (4 for loss), 4 QB hits, and 2 sacks.

At defensive tackle, the Eagles have Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson returning in 2020, along with younger guys like Anthony Rush and Bruce Hector under contract. The return of Ridgeway probably means the end of the road for Timmy Jernigan as an Eagle.

MORE: Live NFL free agent updates, open thread: Let the tampering begin | One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency

