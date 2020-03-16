Eagles sign DT Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal

Philadelphia Eagles free agency is off to a blockbuster start, as the team announced that they have agreed to a one-year deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway.

During the 2019 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded a seventh-round pick for Ridgeway, who was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR with an ankle injury.

In 7 games, Ridgeway had 8 tackles (4 for loss), 4 QB hits, and 2 sacks.

At defensive tackle, the Eagles have Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson returning in 2020, along with younger guys like Anthony Rush and Bruce Hector under contract. The return of Ridgeway probably means the end of the road for Timmy Jernigan as an Eagle.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader