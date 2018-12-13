More Sports:

December 13, 2018

Report: Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebra

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sports Injuries
121318CarsonWentz Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz's season should be over.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a fractured vertebra, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that the injury isn't career-threatening: 

Schefter notably reported that Wentz will have further testing done to see if Wentz can return to the field in 2018, which seems like an asinine idea, given that the Eagles' chances of making the playoffs are slim-to-none, and even if they miraculously got in, they look nothing close to Super Bowl contenders.

The first report of Wentz's fractured vertebra came from Jason Myrtetus of 97.5 the Fanatic, who added some cryptic notes to his report:

Myrtetus' comments obviously could use a little more unpacking.

Wentz's back issues are nothing new. He was listed on the Eagles' injury report both in Weeks 7 and 8 with a back injury. It is unknown if he has been playing with a fracture in his back for the last two months. With the number of injuries the Eagles have sustained -- and a number of examples of players returning to the field too quickly -- it's fair to have serious concerns about either the medical staff, or the Eagles' willingness to allow injured players to play, or both. That's the downside.

If you're a silver lining kind of person, Wentz's back injury might help explain his dropoff in play this season. As we all saw in 2017, a huge part of Wentz's game was making plays with his legs, whether that be running with the ball, or extending plays and making highlight reel throws on the run. He did that early in the season in 2018, but not so much of late.

In the four games before Carson Wentz's back injury appeared on the injury report, Wentz ran 12 times for 58 yards. In the 7 games after that point, he ran 22 times for 35 yards.

Doug Pederson is scheduled to speak with the media on Friday morning. Obviously, he is going to face very difficult questions about this situation.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Sports Injuries Philadelphia NFL Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies are succinctly addressing their needs as their fruitful offseason continues
120318_Jean-Segura_usat

Government

Philadelphia's interns will now be paid to work at mayor's office
Mayor Jim Kenney; Thom Carroll photo

Wellness

Your booze-rushed ticker might be 'holiday heart syndrome'
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121318NickFoles

Wawa

Wawa previews its biggest store ever
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Arts & Culture

Sculpture installation coming to top of Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps
"STAND" by Antony Gormley at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved