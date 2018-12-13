More Sports:

December 13, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, 1 p.m.

By Jimmy Kempski
At least he has beer.

The Philadelphia Eagles' chances of winning the NFC East are down the drain after the Birds' loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, though they are still somehow in the hunt for the wildcard (I guess). Of course, they're facing one of the best teams in the league in the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, and will likely be without Carson Wentz.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the matchups to watch against the Rams, and does it even matter? Is it time to start looking forward to the offseason? Are they better off losing their remaining games? What are the Eagles' biggest offseason needs, and who are some players who make sense for them in the 2019 NFL Draft?

MORE: Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams | Confirmed: Officiating in the Eagles-Cowboys game was beyond horrendous | Eagles make five roster moves

Beginning at 1 p.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
