Report: Eagles to release OL Nate Herbig

May 02, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, after the team was unable to trade him.
The #Eagles agreed to release OL Nate Herbig, his agent Ken Sarnoff confirmed. Team had trade talks with a few teams during the draft but nothing materialized. Herbig, 23, signed his RFA tender last week, now hits the market as an unrestricted FA. Had 17 starts last two years.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2022
The Eagles previously tendered Herbig as a restricted free agent at the "low tender" level. He was scheduled to cost $2,433,000 against the cap in 2022. There is no penalty to release him.
For a guy who has been a third stringer in each of the last two seasons, Herbig has played a lot of snaps. In fact, in 2020 and 2021 combined, Herbig played 1,493 snaps, third-most among Eagles offensive linemen.
|Player
|2020 snaps
|2021 snaps
|TOTAL
|Jason Kelce
|1124
|993
|2117
|Jordan Mailata
|776
|977
|1753
|Nate Herbig
|935
|558
|1493
|Lane Johnson
|405
|821
|1226
|Landon Dickerson
|N/A
|920
|920
|Jack Driscoll
|334
|532
|866
|Matt Pryor
|819
|N/A
|819
|Isaac Seumalo
|614
|177
|791
|Jason Peters
|507
|N/A
|507
|Andre Dillard
|0
|407
|407
|Sua Opeta
|191
|203
|394
The Eagles have tried to bring Herbig along as a backup center, but he was much more comfortable at guard, and has been able to play both sides competently for the Eagles. At just 23 years of age, Herbig is younger than a handful of players who were drafted this weekend. He should have some interest on the open market.
