May 02, 2022

Report: Eagles to release OL Nate Herbig

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Nate_Herbig_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Nate Herbig

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, after the team was unable to trade him.

The Eagles previously tendered Herbig as a restricted free agent at the "low tender" level. He was scheduled to cost $2,433,000 against the cap in 2022. There is no penalty to release him.

For a guy who has been a third stringer in each of the last two seasons, Herbig has played a lot of snaps. In fact, in 2020 and 2021 combined, Herbig played 1,493 snaps, third-most among Eagles offensive linemen. 

Player 2020 snaps 2021 snaps TOTAL 
Jason Kelce 1124 993 2117 
Jordan Mailata 776 977 1753 
Nate Herbig 935 558 1493 
Lane Johnson 405 821 1226 
Landon Dickerson N/A 920 920 
Jack Driscoll 334 532 866 
Matt Pryor 819 N/A 819 
Isaac Seumalo 614 177 791 
Jason Peters 507 N/A 507 
Andre Dillard 407 407 
Sua Opeta 191 203 394 


The Eagles have tried to bring Herbig along as a backup center, but he was much more comfortable at guard, and has been able to play both sides competently for the Eagles. At just 23 years of age, Herbig is younger than a handful of players who were drafted this weekend. He should have some interest on the open market.

