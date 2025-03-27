Report: Eagles to sign OL Matt Pryor

The Eagles are signing offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year contract, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.

The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played in Philly for three seasons before the Eagles traded him to the Colts. He played for two seasons in Indianapolis (2021-2022), one season in San Francisco (2023), and one season in Chicago (2024). He has appeared in 92 games, with 39 starts. He started 15 games for the Bears in 2024.

His career snap counts:

Year LT LG C RG RT 2018 - - - - - 2019 - - - 75 - 2020 78 47 - 394 254 2021 94 - - 69 266 2022 249 - - 212 113 2023 5 11 - - 26 2024 (CHI) 1 49 - 895 59 TOTAL 427 107 1645 718



As you can see, Pryor has played four positions along the offensive line, which is something the Eagles value. He'll compete for a roster spot.

