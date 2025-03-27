Report: Eagles to sign OL Matt Pryor

March 27, 2025
The Eagles are signing offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year contract, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.
The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played in Philly for three seasons before the Eagles traded him to the Colts. He played for two seasons in Indianapolis (2021-2022), one season in San Francisco (2023), and one season in Chicago (2024). He has appeared in 92 games, with 39 starts. He started 15 games for the Bears in 2024.
His career snap counts:
|Year
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|2018
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2019
|-
|-
|-
|75
|-
|2020
|78
|47
|-
|394
|254
|2021
|94
|-
|-
|69
|266
|2022
|249
|-
|-
|212
|113
|2023
|5
|11
|-
|-
|26
|2024 (CHI)
|1
|49
|-
|895
|59
|TOTAL
|427
|107
|1645
|718
As you can see, Pryor has played four positions along the offensive line, which is something the Eagles value. He'll compete for a roster spot.
