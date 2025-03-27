More Sports:

March 27, 2025

Report: Eagles to sign OL Matt Pryor

Matt Pryor returns to the Eagles.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032725MattPryor Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Matt Pryor

The Eagles are signing offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year contract, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.

The Eagles selected Pryor in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played in Philly for three seasons before the Eagles traded him to the Colts. He played for two seasons in Indianapolis (2021-2022), one season in San Francisco (2023), and one season in Chicago (2024). He has appeared in 92 games, with 39 starts. He started 15 games for the Bears in 2024.

His career snap counts:

Year LT LG RG RT 
2018 
2019 75 
2020 78 47 394 254 
2021 94 69 266 
2022 249 212 113 
2023 11 26 
2024 (CHI) 49 895 59 
TOTAL 427 107  1645 718 


As you can see, Pryor has played four positions along the offensive line, which is something the Eagles value. He'll compete for a roster spot.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Matt Pryor

Videos

Featured

Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!
Limited - IBEW 98 - Rosies Girls

Local 98 celebrates third annual Rosie's Girls graduates

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Wild turkey in Fishtown captivates curious residents

Fishtown Wild Turkey

Sponsored

Follow St. Patrick's trail through Ireland’s breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks

Limited - St. PAtrick Cathedrals

Food & Drink

To win free wings at Lion Sports Bar, predict Bryce Harper's stats

lion sports bar wing contest

Adult Health

Temple Health's new cancer clinic streamlines treatment for people from underserved communities

Temple Cancer Clinic

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Dinosaur museum and cocktail festival

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies drop 2025 hype video featuring Bryce Harper, Brandon Graham and more

Bryce Harper 2022 World Series Phillies Celly

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved