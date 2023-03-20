Report: Eagles to sign safety Justin Evans

The Philadelphia Eagles will be signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Evans was a Bucs second-round pick (50th overall) in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He had a productive rookie season in 2017 (in the stat sheet, at least), when he had 66 tackles, 3 INTs, and 6 pass breakups. However, his career has since been derailed by injuries.

• In 2017, he was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he missed the last 2 games of the regular season.



• In 2018, he missed six games with a toe injury, once again landing on injured reserve to finish the season.



• In 2019, he missed the entirety of the season with an Achilles injury.



• In 2020, he started training camp on the PUP list, and was waived in December with a failed physical designation.



• In 2021, he wasn't on an NFL roster.



• In 2022, he signed with the Saints and played in 15 games, starting four. He missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.



Evans will have a chance to show what he can do in Eagles training camp, but he probably should not be penciled in just yet as a starting replacement for either Chauncey Gardner-Johnson or Marcus Epps.

