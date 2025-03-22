Report: Giants to sign QB Jameis Winston

The New York Giants are signing quarterback Jameis Winston, according to several national media reports. He has reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $8 million, plus incentives.

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, selected by the Buccaneers. He played his first five seasons in Tampa (2015-2019), before playing for the Saints for four seasons (2020-2023), and the Browns in 2024. He has a 36-51 career record as a starter.

Winston has a reputation for his hyper-aggressive style of play and willingness to take chances with the football, leading to sometimes gaudy yardage stats. If you'll recall back in the Chip Kelly years, Winston threw 5 TD passes at the Linc in a blowout win over the Eagles.

But he also has the dubious distinction of leading all active quarterbacks in INT percentage, as he has been picked off on 3.5% of his career pass attempts (min. 1000 attempts):

Jameis Winston: 3.5% Blaine Gabbert: 3.2% Sam Darnold: 2.9% Mac Jones: 2.8% Justin Fields: 2.8%

To put that in perspective, if Jalen Hurts' next 34 passes all get picked off, he would still have a lower career interception percentage than Winston.

If Winston were the answer to the Giants' need for a veteran quarterback, I would applaud it. He stinks, but who cares? The Giants aren't going anywhere in 2025, and Winston is cheap and fun. He would at least bring some entertainment value to what is very likely to be another losing season.

But, nope. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the acquisition of Winston does not change the Giants' plans to pursue Aaron Rodgers.

So, I guess we continue to wait to see who the Giants will sign to be their starter this season.

