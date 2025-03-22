Eagles 2025 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the team might select. For example, the Eagles brought in Cooper DeJean, Jalyx Hunt, Ainias Smith, and Johnny Wilson for pre-draft visits in 2024.

As reports of visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player, perhaps each Saturday. Bookmark 🔖, please. Most recent prospects to visit at the top.

Jalen Travis, OL, Iowa State (6'8, 339)

Travis played for three years at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State. At the Combine he ran an impressive 5.14 40 and vertical jumped 35" at nearly 340 pounds. Highlight reel below. As you'll see, Iowa State put him on the move as a puller, and asked him to execute difficult reach blocks. The athleticism that he showed at the Combine translates to the field.

I hadn't heard of Travis before his reported visit so I won't pretend to have watched him extensively. I'm sure there's a lot to be developed technique-wise, but he's a monster OT with legit athleticism. Of course the Eagles have interest.

Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue (6'4, 303)

Mbow played RG in 2022, and RT in 2023 and 2024. He's 6'4, with very short 32" arms, so, spoiler, he ain't playing tackle in the NFL. Mbow is smart, athletic, and chippy. Highlight reel here:

The Eagles of course had a mammoth RG in Mekhi Becton in 2024, but they had small RGs in 2023 (Cam Jurgens) and 2022 (Isaac Seumalo). Unlike Jurgens and Seumalo, Mbow does not have center experience in his college background, but I imagine that if the Eagles had interest in him, they see center as a potential secondary position for him, especially since they don't really have a true backup there.

Source: Mbow himself

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon (6'5, 311)

Conerly is an athletic tackle who is an asset on second-level blocks and down the field on screens. He can mirror and match in pass pro, but is susceptible to power rushers. Highlight reel here:

He's a Day 2 type of prospect who could get pushed up to the first round because of positional importance.

Source: James Crepea

Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State (6'6, 336)

Belton originally enrolled at Georgia Military College in 2019, spent two years there, and then transferred to NC State in 2021. He didn't play much in 2021, but he was the starting LT in 2022, 2023, and 2024. So, you know, he's old. But... he's big and powerful, with nimble feet for such a big lineman. Fun highlight reel of him burying guys below (skip to the 1:00 mark for the fun stuff):

I would put Belton in the RGOTP / RTOTF ("RG of the present / RT of the future") bucket. Late Day 2 guy, in my opinion.

Belton was the Eagles' first reported visit in 2025. It's worth noting that Jordan Davis was their first reported visit in 2022 and Cooper DeJean was first in 2024.

Source: Devin Jackson

