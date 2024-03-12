Report: Eagles re-sign P Braden Mann

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed punter Braden Mann to a two-year deal, according to a report from Adam Caplan, who also has the contract details:

After the Eagles had finally seen enough of Arryn Siposs (way too late), they signed Mann after Week 2 and he turned in a really good season, finishing eighth in punter EPA.



He averaged 49.8 yards per punt, with a very good 43.8 net average. He could punt for distance as well as in "pin deep" situations, as he had just one touchback vs. 15 punts inside the 20.

The Eagles have lost punters in free agency in the past, notably Cameron Johnston, so it wasn't a given that Mann would return, but the Eagles were able to get a deal done. There will be no punting competitions in 2024 training camp.

