Retro Observations: Sixers' dream season ran out of gas in Game 5 of 2001 NBA Finals

The Sixers ran out of gas by the time Game 5 of the 2001 NBA Finals rolled around, and you could afford nothing less than your best against the dominant Lakers team of that era. Closed out on their home floor, the Sixers lost 108-96 and watched their dream season come to an end.

Here's what I saw 19 years later. Thanks for taking the journey with me.

The Good

• As time passes and people view him strictly through the lens of box score stats and Basketball-Reference pages, my fear is that Allen Iverson will be lost in the sands of time. Little kids will point to his field goal percentage, a number that admittedly was not good in this series, either, and conclude he was an overrated chucker.

Rewatching this series, the biggest takeaway for me is regret over how Iverson's career in Philadelphia played out. He was one man trying to push this large, unremarkable boulder up a steep hill, and he managed to push that rock within view of the summit. This Sixers team had absolutely nothing going on offense except for this little guy, and he found ways to score anyway, hoisting jumper after jumper and taking punishment in the paint as many times as it took to get the job done.

By Game 5, Iverson's body could not keep up with his mind. After a collision with Kobe Bryant that earned him his third foul in the first quarter, Iverson favored his right side the rest of the night, with the broadcast reporting he had mouthed the word "ribs" to the training staff between plays at one point. Each time he hit the floor, he seemed to get up slower, and even with his body failing Iverson still came up with several individual scoring runs to try to claw back into the game.

There was no doubt when this series had ended that Iverson had given the team and the city of Philadelphia everything that he had. For years after their loss to the Lakers, management tried and failed to find him a suitable second star, leading to his eventual departure to Denver when all was said and done. Iverson flaming out relatively early compared to other greats has been used to degrade him in hindsight, but he was let down by other people long before he had the chance to let his later teams down.

Do I have a soft spot in my heart for Iverson because he was one of the people who inspired my love for basketball? Absolutely. Would he have benefitted from an eventual adjustment to his style? Absolutely. But the Sixers tried to turn him into a score-first (and at times, score-only) shooting guard, surrounding him with players who did nothing to help him

• Salute to Tyrone Hill, who waited until everyone else on the team had run out of gas to play his first good game of the series. Talk about having a sense of the moment.



The Bad

• Early on in this game, there was a glimpse of the difference between an elite team with championship pedigree and experience and an elite team for one season just finding themselves on a big stage. On the very first offensive possession, Allen Iverson was stripped by Derek Fisher, and rather than allowing him to go the other way, Iverson used the opportunity to take a frustration foul and chide the officials. Minutes later, Iverson would swipe at Shaquille O'Neal on a double-team attempt and pick up his second foul, and then compound the issue by earning a technical with his reaction to the call.

Iverson would end up playing the rest of the game in foul trouble, and though he still had his moments on defense, it hampered his ability to play with the sort of effort and energy that they needed on that end. Neither play offered any real value to the Sixers, and Iverson allowed those calls to get the best of him. As the underdog, these are the sort of moments and mistakes you simply can't afford to make.

Looking back, this may have been the biggest difference between Game 1 and the rest of the series. On the road with nothing to lose and everyone expecting them to get blown off of the floor, Philadelphia's poise was apparent. Once the series got real, the Sixers slowly but surely lost that mental toughness, and it was a major part of their undoing.

• I will continue to stress this in spite of O'Neal's comical numbers from this series: Dikembe Mutombo's effort guarding the Finals MVP is a lot better than I remembered. Unfortunately, as I think more people are aware of now than they have ever been, defense is about more than just winning one-on-one battles over and over again, and Mutombo's defensive focus on Shaq robbed the Sixers of help defense they needed throughout the series.



Doug Collins hammered on this point throughout the series, including in Game 5, but Mutombo played paralyzed in fear of leaving O'Neal whenever the Lakers got some dribble penetration going toward the basket. His work protecting the rim against Kobe Bryant and Co. in Game 1 was the exception to this rule, but as the series wore on Mutombo wasn't even making real attempts to make weakside recoveries, knowing that would mean leaving O'Neal for an open dunk on a pass or an easier offensive rebound. They got the worst of both worlds in that regard — O'Neal still came up with tons of boards and buckets anyway, and even role players like Rick Fox were able to get to the rim and finish without much resistance.

If the Sixers had stuck with Theo Ratliff (in a universe where he didn't get hurt that year) over Mutombo, O'Neal likely has an even more ridiculous series than he had. But Ratliff had the foot speed and willingness to make those recovery plays, the legs to run and score in transition, get up for lobs in the halfcourt, and additional offensive options to help out Iverson in times of need.