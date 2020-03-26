More Sports:

March 26, 2020

Podcast: Sixers ownership should be embarrassed by salary reduction fiasco

By Kyle Neubeck
Sixers NBA
Former United States Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter (R) and Philadelphia 76ers owner Joshua Harris (L) watch the game during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. The Brooklyn Nets won 141-118.

Joshua Harris made a fool of himself and the Sixers' organization with the decision to reduce salaries (and subsequent pivot away from that decision) during an NBA hiatus, and now it's time to talk about it in podcast form. 

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, and this week, we're talking about the ridiculous salary reduction scenario that unfolded over the last few days.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. The Sixers screwed up
  2. Joshua Harris' leadership has led to numerous situations like this
  3. Everyone has to do better

Kyle Neubeck
