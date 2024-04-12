A review of Howie Roseman's free agency trades over the years

So far this offseason, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have made two trades. They acquired QB Kenny Pickett from the Steelers, and they shipped off Haason Reddick to the Jets. Since Roseman re-assumed GM duties in 2016, the Eagles have made at least one trade during the period in between the start of of free agency and the start of the NFL Draft every year. They have made 17 total trades during that period. Let's review all 17.

2016 (4 trades)

• March 7, 2016: The Eagles traded DeMarco Murray and a fourth-round pick (113th overall) to the Titans for a fourth-round pick (100th overall).

Verdict: Win . Roseman began cleaning up the mess that Chip Kelly made of the Eagles' roster, starting with the trade of Murray. Moving up 13 spots in the fourth round was kind of irrelevant. It was a win just getting another team to take on Murray's contract. Murray actually had one good season in Tennessee, rushing for 1287 yards and 9 TDs in 2016, but he was miserable in Philly and had to go.

• March 9, 2016: The Eagles traded their first-round pick (13th overall), Byron Maxwell, and Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins for their first round pick (8th overall).



Verdict: Win . Again, how Roseman found a team to take on Maxwell's contract is beyond me, and they also somehow moved up 5 spots at the top of the draft.

• March 11, 2016: The Eagles traded QB Mark Sanchez to the Broncos for a conditional seventh-round pick.



Verdict: Draw , I guess? Sanchez didn't make the Broncos roster, and the seventh-round pick never conveyed.

• April 20, 2016: The Eagles and Browns made a major swap of picks, shown below:



Browns get Eagles get 2016 1st round pick (8th overall) 2016 1st round pick (2nd overall) 2016 3rd round pick (77th overall) 2017 4th round pick 2016 4th round pick (100th overall) 2017 1st round pick 2018 2nd round pick



Verdict: Win . After moving up from 13th overall to 8th overall, the Eagles then moved from 8th overall to 2nd overall. They selected Carson Wentz. For as badly as the Wentz era ended in Philly, the Eagles wouldn't have won a Super Bowl without his MVP-caliber season during the 2017 regular season.

2017 (1 trade)

• April 4, 2017: The Eagles traded a third-round pick (74th overall) to the Ravens for DT Timmy Jernigan and a third-round pick (100th overall)



Verdict: Win , I guess? Jernigan was an effective starter at DT for the Eagles during their Super Bowl season, but he wasn't a durable layer thereafter, suffering an injury that remains a mystery to this day. We're maybe being a little generous by calling this a win, but the cost of a pick swap in the third round wasn't high, and we tend to look fondly on any player who contributed to the Super Bowl run.

2018 (2 trades)

• March 7, 2018: The Eagles traded WR Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick



Verdict: Win . Including the playoffs, Bennett had 10 sacks in his lone season in Philly.

• March 9, 2018: The Eagles traded WR Torrey Smith to the Panthers for CB Daryl Worley.



Verdict: Loss . The Eagles were dumping Smith's salary, but it's hard to call this anything other than a loss when Worley was released a little more than a month later after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence along with weapons and disorderly conduct charges.

2019 (3 trades)

• March 8, 2019: The Eagles traded DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick.



Verdict: Win , I guess? The Eagles basically got the same compensation back in return for Bennett after renting him for one productive season. Bennett lasted 6 games in New England before Bill Belichick got tired of him and shipped him off to Dallas.

• March 11, 2019: The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Buccaneers for WR DeSean Jackson and a seventh-round pick.



Verdict: Loss . Jackson missed 13 games in 2019 and 11 games in 2020. He was basically just a tease who kept the Eagles from addressing the wide receiver position more seriously.

• March 28, 2019: The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Bears for RB Jordan Howard.



Verdict: Win . Howard had his limitations as a receiver out of the backfield, but he was a hard runner and an effective four-minute back late in games.

2020 (1 trade)

• March 19, 2020: The Eagles traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Lions for Darius Slay.



Verdict: Win . Slay has been the Eagles' CB1 since, making three Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Philly.

2021 (2 trades)

• February 18, 2021: The Eagles traded Carson Wentz for a conditional second-round pick that could become a first-round pick based on playing time benchmarks (it indeed became a first-round pick), and a third-round pick. The trade became official on the first day of free agency that offseason, so we'll include it.



Verdict: Win . After hitching their wagon to Wentz with heavy draft, financial, and emotional resources, they made the right choice to cut bait, and got a better than expected return.

• March 26, 2021: The Eagles traded the sixth overall pick to the Miami Dolphins for the 12th overall pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a move up from the fifth round to the fourth round. In chart form:



Eagles got Dolphins got 12th overall pick 6th overall pick 123rd overall pick (4th round) in 2021 draft 156th overall pick (5th round) in 2021 draft Miami's 1st round pick in the 2022 draft



Verdict: Win . The Eagles wound up with budding star receiver DeVonta Smith in the 2021 draft, and had an extra first-round pick in 2022 as a cherry on top.

2022 (1 trade)

• April 4, 2022: The Eagles made a major swap of picks with the Saints, in chart form below:

Eagles get Saints get 18th overall pick, 2022 16th overall pick, 2022 Third-round pick (101st overall), 2022 19th overall pick, 2022 Seventh-round pick (237th overall), 2022 Sixth-round pick (194th overall), 2022 2023 first-round pick 2024 second-round pick



Verdict: Win . If you cancel out the 18th and 19th overall picks (and the Eagles even got the better of that swap), the Eagles essentially traded pick 16 for a first-round pick, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick. The first-round pick became Jalen Carter, the third-round pick was part of the draft-day trade to land A.J. Brown, and the Eagles still hold the second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

2023 (1 trades)

• April 27, 2023: Just before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles improved their draft capital as a result of a settlement with the Arizona Cardinals, who tampered with then Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles and Cardinals released a joint statement.



The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January. The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy. To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.

Ultimately, a swap of picks was negotiated between the NFL, the Eagles, and the Cardinals, so I guess this still applies as a trade? In chart form:

Eagles get Cardinals get Pick 66 Pick 94 5th round pick in 2024



Verdict: Mixed emotions . Gannon wasn't a good defensive coordinator, in my opinion, but he sure as hell was better than Sean Desai and Matt Patricia. Also, how did the Cardinals end up with a net gain in draft picks after they tampered? We can't really give the Eagles a loss here because another team broke the rules.

2024 (2 trades)

• March 15, 2024: The Eagles traded a third-round pick and a pair of seventh-round picks to the Steelers for QB Kenny Pickett and a fourth-round pick. In chart form:

Eagles get: Steelers get: QB Kenny Pickett 3rd round pick (98th overall) in 2024 4th round pick (120th overall) in 2024) 7th round pick in 2025 7th round pick in 2025



Verdict: TBD . Using the draft value chart, the swap of the 98th overall pick and the 120th overall pick is the equivalent of a fourth-round pick. I didn't love this trade for the Eagles when they made it, but we'll see in time how it plays out.

• March 29, 2024: The Eagles traded EDGE Haason Reddick to the Jets for a third-round pick that will become a second-round pick if Reddick plays at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he has 10 or more sacks in 2024.



Verdict: TBD . Again, like with the Pickett trade above, I can't say I like this trade for the Eagles a whole lot. It will be interesting to compare Bryce Huff's tenure in Philly vs. Reddick's with the Jets.

Howie tale of the tape

11 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws, 2 to be determined. While his trade deadline deals have mostly been losses, Roseman has mostly been money during free agency.

