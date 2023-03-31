Reviewing the Eagles' free agent signings: Role players to be counted on, or 'lottery tickets?'

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have signed seven outside free agent players this offseason, many of whom share similar backgrounds. The seven players (and counting, probably) were mostly high draft picks who had injuries slow their careers, eventually landing in Philly this offseason on cheap, one-year deals.

Some may be counted on to be role players this season, while others are "lottery tickets."

At the owners meetings in Phoenix earlier this week Roseman said, "I think that when you're looking at these one-year contract guys, I think we want high upside guys. We want guys who have traits in their bodies, guys that we liked at some point in time. We like these high upside guy lottery tickets, and understanding that they have to prove it. They have a chip on their shoulder. They have talent. It hasn't worked out perfectly for where they are and if you can hit on some of those guys it can be mutually beneficial."

It's a logical strategy for cap-strapped team. If the Eagles can hit on one or two of the "lottery tickets," that would have to be viewed as a success, given the minimal resources allocated.

Let's take a look at each outside player the Eagles signed and answer the following four questions for each:

Former high draft pick? Injury history slowed their career? Cheap, one-year deal? Will this player be counted on for an important role in 2023, or are they a "lottery ticket?"

QB Marcus Mariota (29)

Former high draft pick? Yes, No. 2 overall in 2015. Injury history slowed their career? No. Cheap, one-year deal? Yes, $5 million.

Will Mariota be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a lottery ticket?

Mariota is the clear QB2, a roster position the Eagles have placed a high priority on in the past, though they were able to land him at a very reasonable cost of $5 million for one year, plus incentives. He indeed has an important role, and the Eagles will need him to play well if Jalen Hurts goes down.

S Terrell Edmunds (26)

Former high draft pick? Yes, 28th overall in 2018. Injury history slowed their career? No. Cheap, one-year deal? Yes, $2 million.

Will Edmunds be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a lottery ticket?

Edmunds has been a starter for the entirety of his NFL career (79 games, 75 starts), so there's a decent enough bet that he will be one of the Eagles' starting safeties in 2023, barring some Jaquiski Tartt-like training camp. He's probably a little bit more than just a lottery ticket.

LB Nicholas Morrow (27)

Former high draft pick? No. Morrow was undrafted in 2017. Injury history slowed their career? Yes. Cheap, one-year deal? Yes. Veteran minimum, plus some bonuses.

Will Morrow be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a "lottery ticket?"

Morrow became as full-time starter with the Raiders in 2019, averaging 89 tackles per season in 2019, 2020, and 2022. His career suffered a hiccup in 2021, when he missed the entire season with an ankle injury suffered in training camp. On the one hand, he has plenty of starting experience, which might lead one to believe that he is destined for a starting role in Philly. On the other hand, he's only making the veteran minimum, plus bonuses. He's probably something in between a lottery ticket and a player who can be depended on for a meaningful role in 2023.

RB Rashaad Penny (27)

Former high draft pick? Yes, 27th overall in 2018. Injury history slowed their career? God yes, detailed here. Cheap, one-year deal? Yes, $1.35 million.

Will Penny be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a "lottery ticket?"

Penny has proven that he can be a very explosive player, when healthy. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy over his five-year NFL career, to put it mildly.

There is risk in relying on Penny because of his durability concerns, but he is a potential home run, short-term results kind of signing who can help take the Eagles' rushing offense to an even higher level. The team just better have a plan for if/when he goes down. In that sense, he is a lottery ticket, but one with a higher chance of a big payoff.



DT Kentavius Street (26)

Former high draft pick? Eh, sort of? He tore his ACL at his pro day in 2018, and he still got picked in the fourth round even though he was clearly going to have to redshirt his rookie season. Without the ACL tear, he very likely would have been a Day 2 pick. Injury history slowed their career? Yes, the aforementioned ACL tear. Cheap, one-year deal? TBD, but yeah, it's a pretty good bet he got a cheap one-year deal.

Will Street be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a "lottery ticket?"

Street has 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons with the 49ers and Saints after barely playing at all his first three years in the NFL. There's perhaps an upward trajectory there, but the Eagles aren't counting on him for anything more than a chance to be a rotational lineman at this point. He is a lottery ticket.

CB Greedy Williams (25)

Former high draft pick? Yes, 46th overall in 2019. Injury history slowed their career? Yes, he suffered career-threatening nerve damage in his shoulder during an offseason practice, detailed here, costing him the entirety of the 2020 season. Cheap, one-year deal? Yes, $1.35 million.

Will Williams be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a "lottery ticket?"

Williams has some intriguing traits. He's 6'2 and he ran a 4.37 40 at the Combine, but he only played 105 defensive snaps for the Browns last season despite being healthy once again. He is a lottery ticket.



S Justin Evans (27)

Former high draft pick? Yes, 50th overall in 2017. Injury history slowed their career? God yes. More here, but the short-short version is that he did not play for three straight seasons from 2019-2021. Cheap, one-year deal? Yes, $1.6 million.

Will Evans be counted on for an important role in 2023, or is he a "lottery ticket?"

After the Eagles signed Evans, a nice handful of Eagles beats basically tweeted at the same time that the Eagles weren't done adding at safety, if that gives you any indication. He had a decent season for the Saints as a reserve in 2022 after missing three years, but, yeah, he's a lottery ticket.

