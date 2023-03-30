More Sports:

March 30, 2023

Eagles agree to terms with DT Kentavius Street

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
033023KentaviusStreet Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Kentavius Street (91)

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they will be signing former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints DT Kentavius Street.

Street was an interesting prospect coming out of NC State in 2018. He was originally projected as a Day 2 pick, but he tore his ACL during his pro day, still got selected by San Francisco in the fourth round anyway, but did not play in any games during his rookie season. He didn't play much in 2019 or 2020 either, before earning a role as a rotational defensive lineman in 2021. He had 27 tackles and 3 sacks that season, which was his last with the Niners.

In 2022, Street made $1,265,000 on a one-year deal with the Saints. He had 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 8 QB hits while once again playing in a rotational role. His pay in Philly will likely be similar, and he'll have an opportunity to earn a role as a rotational DT.

After losing a number of starters due to a salary cap crunch this offseason, Howie Roseman has loaded up on one-year "lottery tickets" that fit some common themes:

  1. Former high picks (or at least highly thought of prospects coming out of college)
  2. Injury histories
  3. Cheap

"I think that when you're looking at these one-year contract guys, I think we want high upside guys," Roseman said at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix earlier this week. "We want guys who have traits in their bodies, guys that we liked at some point in time.

"We like these high upside guy lottery tickets, and understanding that they have to prove it. They have a chip on their shoulder. They have talent. It hasn't worked out perfectly for where they are and if you can hit on some of those guys it can be mutually beneficial."

RB Rashaad Penny, S Justin Evans, CB Greedy Williams, LB Nicholas Morrow, and now Street all fit that theme.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Kentavius Street

Videos

Featured

Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year

Just In

Must Read

Government

Sea Isle City adopts curfew for teens, bans backpacks on beaches after 10 p.m. this summer
Sea Isle City Curfew

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Opioids

Over-the-counter Narcan to be available by late summer, manufacturer says
Narcan nasal spray

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers outlast Mavericks for 50th win of the season
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Mavericks-March-2023

Pets

'Happy go lucky': Abandoned dog saved from SEPTA tracks gets adopted by his rescuer
lucky dog adoption

Holiday

Dress in your Sunday best and win prizes during Philly's Easter Promenade
Easter Promenade 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved