Eagles agree to terms with DT Kentavius Street

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they will be signing former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints DT Kentavius Street.

Street was an interesting prospect coming out of NC State in 2018. He was originally projected as a Day 2 pick, but he tore his ACL during his pro day, still got selected by San Francisco in the fourth round anyway, but did not play in any games during his rookie season. He didn't play much in 2019 or 2020 either, before earning a role as a rotational defensive lineman in 2021. He had 27 tackles and 3 sacks that season, which was his last with the Niners.



In 2022, Street made $1,265,000 on a one-year deal with the Saints. He had 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 8 QB hits while once again playing in a rotational role. His pay in Philly will likely be similar, and he'll have an opportunity to earn a role as a rotational DT.

After losing a number of starters due to a salary cap crunch this offseason, Howie Roseman has loaded up on one-year "lottery tickets" that fit some common themes:

Former high picks (or at least highly thought of prospects coming out of college) Injury histories Cheap

"I think that when you're looking at these one-year contract guys, I think we want high upside guys," Roseman said at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix earlier this week. "We want guys who have traits in their bodies, guys that we liked at some point in time.

"We like these high upside guy lottery tickets, and understanding that they have to prove it. They have a chip on their shoulder. They have talent. It hasn't worked out perfectly for where they are and if you can hit on some of those guys it can be mutually beneficial."

RB Rashaad Penny, S Justin Evans, CB Greedy Williams, LB Nicholas Morrow, and now Street all fit that theme.

