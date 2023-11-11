More Culture:

November 11, 2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill performed on 'The Tonight Show' to showcase release of 'Too Good to Be True' album

The performance included 'Shaq & Kobe' and the 2011 track 'I'm a Boss'

Rick Ross and Meek Mill performed 'Shaq & Kobe' and their 2011 hit 'I'm a Boss,' during a visit to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Friday to promote their new album, 'Too Good to Be True.'

On a Friday night, the renowned rap duo Rick Ross and Meek Mill took center stage on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform a song from their newly released album "Too Good to Be True."

The performance featured two standout tracks, including one of their latest singles, "Shaq & Kobe," and the 2011 hit, "I'm a Boss."

"Too Good to Be True," a 17-track collaboration album, features  DJ Khaled, Fabolous, French Montana, Future, Jeremih, Teyana Taylor, The-Dream, Vory, Wale, and Shaquille O'Neal with Dame D.O.L.L.A Lillard. 

The duo has been on a press run to promote the album. 

Mill and Ross appeared on Complex's 360 with Speedy Morman, where the Philly rapper recounted a notable incident when his rented Rolls-Royce Phantom broke down when he was trying to impress Ross in Miami. 

Describing his first visit to Ross' mansion, Mill expressed awe at the luxury, including a marble driveway with foreign cars and statues in the backyard. 

The interview also explored Mill's past feud with Drake, with Ross saying they would squash their differences eventually, which turned out to be true. 

The rap duo are label mates on Maybach Music Group; however, they had not released songs together since 2019 before working on "Too Good to Be True." 

There was a rumored rift between the two in 2021 after Mill reportedly denied Ross from entering his birthday party. Any potential conflict between the two seemed to be reconciled last November when Ross surprised fans at the Wells Fargo Center to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" album, performing alongside the Philly rapper. In March, Meek Mill publicly praised Rick Ross for maintaining their solid business relationship. 

"Too Good to Be True" is available to be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Amazon Music. It is also available for purchase on iTunes. 

