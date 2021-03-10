There'll be no free water ice at Rita's to celebrate the first day of spring again this year

For the second year in a row, Rita's Italian Ice will not be serving free water ice to customers on the first day of spring, as has been the tradition for years.



The company explained the decision is an effort to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Rita's stores will still be open on March 20, the giveaway typically attracts larger crowds than normal to the stores

"We’ve chosen to cancel our Free Ice Day on 3/20/2021 to keep everyone safe. While we can’t celebrate together, we plan on celebrating those who have been keeping us safe throughout the year. Don’t worry, we’re still open for business, and we look forward to seeing you soon," Rita's tweeted on Tuesday.

Last year's free water ice day was also canceled as first wave of COVID-19 cases were spreading in the region.

Philadelphia just eased up on its indoor dining restrictions for restaurants that meet indoor ventilation standards, expanding the number of diners that can be served indoors from 25% to 50% of the restaurants capacity.