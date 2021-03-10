More News:

March 10, 2021

Fire breaks out at abandoned Camden apartment building where deadly arson took place last fall

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Camden apartment building fire Street View/Google

The apartment complex located on the 3400 block of Cramer Street in Camden has been vacant since an arson attack last October killed two men, injured nine others and displaced roughly three dozen individuals.

A three-alarm fire ripped through a stranded Camden apartment complex early Wednesday morning, the same location where a deadly arson attack occurred last October. 

The blaze broke out after midnight at the boarded-up apartment building located on the 3400 block of Cramer Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing from the top floor of the three-story building, according to CBS3.

An apparent explosion in the upper floors of the complex ignited the blaze, according to FOX29. As firefighters sought to get control of the situation by pouring water onto the fire, an explosion inside the building strengthened the flames.

Police also reported hearing an explosion coming from the third floor of the complex, according to 6ABC.

Fire crews from four other neighborhood departments also responded to the scene. The flames were under control by about 3 a.m. Wednesday, but crews remained on site to put out any remaining hot spots.

No firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of Wednesday morning's fire remains under investigation.



The same apartment building was the site of an arson attack last October that killed two unidentified men and injured at least nine others, including a firefighter. The fire displaced roughly three dozen individuals, leaving the complex in its current state of abandonment.

Brandon Adams, a 34-year-old man experiencing homelessness, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder for intentionally starting the blaze. 

