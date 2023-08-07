Rita's Italian Ice now selling frozen lemonade in support of children's cancer charity

Rita's is adding a new frozen treat to its menu. Starting today, the Bucks County-based Italian ice and custard shop chain is selling frozen lemonade, the company announced.

Rita's is launching the frozen lemonade in partnership with local children's cancer charity Alex's Lemonade Stand, which will receive a $1 donation for every lemonade sold.

There are four flavors: strawberry, peach, iced tea and classic lemon. The frozen beverage is available at all Rita's locations but only for a limited time — it is expected to disappear after Sept. 10th.

Rita's has long been affiliated with Alex's Lemonade Stand, a nonprofit founded in 2005 to fight children's cancer by funding medical research, raising awareness and supporting families affected by childhood cancer diagnoses.



Rita's has donated over $5.5 million to Alex's Lemonade Stand since 2006. In addition to donating $1 for every frozen lemonade sold – up to $10,000 – Rita's will also encourage customers to make in-store donations and add their name to the dessert chain's "Wall of Hope."

To market the new product, Rita's is offering a free frozen lemonade with any purchase to customers who use its mobile app. And patrons who give $1 will receive a $1 coupon for their next visit.



“We’ve made the promotion even sweeter by providing trial incentives to Rita’s app users, said Mark Jenkins, Vice President of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice. "Now is a great time to sign up and take advantage of everything our loyalty plan offers.”



The frozen lemonade is not Rita's only product collaboration this year. In March, Bucks County brewery Neshaminy Creek began selling a mango-flavored blonde ale called Rita's Fruit Brews.



Earlier this year, Rita's added a new gummy bear-flavored water ice to its menu, followed by a line of cold brew frozen coffee drinks made with Rita's frozen custard.