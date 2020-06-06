More News:

June 06, 2020

Road closures, bus detours ahead of weekend demonstrations in Philly

George Floyd protests are expected at the Art Museum, in Center City, Fishtown, and Mt. Airy

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Some roads will be closed and some bus routes are expected to experience detours ahead of planned George Floyd demonstrations in Philadelphia Saturday. Streets near the Art Museum and in Center City are closed starting in the morning in anticipation of protests.

Some roads are closed to vehicular traffic in Philadelphia Saturday due to planned George Floyd demonstrations. 

Shutdowns are located mainly in Center City and near the Art Museum, where the largest protests is expected to take place beginning at 12 p.m. Demonstrations are also planned to take place in Fishtown and Mt. Airy.

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway closed at 5 a.m., and will remain closed from 22nd Street to the Art Museum. Protestors are expected to gather at the Philadelphia Museum of Art as they did last Saturday. 

Starting at 11 a.m., one of Philadelphia's highways will also be partially closed. The I-676 will be closed in both directions from the I-95 to the I-76. The protest beginning at the art museum is expected to progress to the highway.

In Center City, starting at 11 a.m. Callowhill to South Street between the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers is closed. A large peaceful protest began at Philadelphia City Hall last Saturday.

Bus service in Center City is planned to experience detours due to protest on streets downtown. Additionally, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines may skip some stops. SEPTA will provide updates here.

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

