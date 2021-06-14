More News:

June 14, 2021

Rocket launch could be visible from Philly region Tuesday morning

Northrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 is scheduled for a 7 a.m. takeoff from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Rockets
Rocket launch Philly region Source/NASA Wallops Flight Facility

Philadelphia-area residents may be able to spot Northrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 rocket about 30 to 60 seconds after liftoff Tuesday morning, NASA says.

Residents in the Philadelphia region may be able to see a rocket launch Tuesday morning, but it's going to take an early wakeup and clear skies. 

Northrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 rocket is scheduled to take off at 7 a.m. from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, NASA said.

MORE: Astrophysicist captures images of Chinese rocket core set to crash to Earth

The 69-foot-tall rocket should be visible after takeoff in the Mid-Atlantic region. In the Philly region, people should be prepared to see the rocket 30 to 60 seconds after liftoff, according to a map provided by NASA.

However, Tuesday's weather forecast could make visibility difficult. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, mostly after 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Cloud coverage could obstruct the view. But the forecast also calls for partly sunny skies, so clear skies are possible.  

The rocket will carry three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO is a Department of Defense agency that is responsible for developing, acquiring, launching and operating intelligence satellites, according to NASA.

The initiative is being operated by the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise. This will be the third small-launch USSF mission and the NRO's second takeoff from Wallops Island in the last year.

A live stream of the countdown and rocket launch will begin at 6:30 a.m. on the flight facility's YouTube channel

NASA also will provide updates on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Rockets Philadelphia Space NASA New Jersey Virginia Pennsylvania Launch

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Latest Zach Ertz trade rumors, and some free agent QB options for Eagles
Zach_Ertz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Food & Drink

Sabrina's Cafe bringing weekend brunch to the Jersey Shore
Sabrina's Cafe brunch NJ

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved