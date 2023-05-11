More Health:

May 11, 2023

Dolph Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV,' reveals 8-year cancer battle

The actor credited a second opinion – and a treatment commonly used for lung cancer – with extending his life

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Cancer
Dolph Lundgren cancer SIPA/USA

Dolph Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV' and 'Creed II,' says he has been battling cancer since 2015. Lundgren says a second opinion and mutation-targeted therapy saved his life.

Kidney cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, with more than 81,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the United States. 

In most kidney cancer cases, surgery to remove the tumors is the first treatment, the Mayo Clinic says. But patients battling recurrent or advanced kidney cancer often require additional therapies. 

That was the case for Dolph Lundgren, the 65-year-old actor known for his role as Ivan Drago in the "Rocky IV" and "Creed II." In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Lundgren revealed he had been privately battling cancer for the last eight years.

Lundgren was diagnosed with a kidney cancer in 2015 and underwent surgery to remove a tumor, he said. He underwent yearly scans for five years; he was fine until 2020, when what he thought was acid reflux turned out to be additional tumors. 

"In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux," Lundgren told Bensinger. "So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area."

Lundgren had six tumors removed during surgery, he said. But that was not the end of his cancer battle; another tumor was found on his liver, and it was too big to remove. Lundgren underwent a form of systematic therapy that targets specific proteins and genes within the cancer cells, preventing them from spreading. 

The actor said his doctor told him he should start prioritizing time with his family; at one point, he was told he only had two or three years to live. 

 "You kind of look at your life and go, 'I've had a great life,'" Lundgren said. "I've had a freaking great life. I've lived like five lifetimes in one already with everything I've done."

Still, Lundgren sought a second opinion. That doctor found a mutation that possibly could be treated by using a medication off-label, Lundgren said. This new mutation-targeted therapy shrunk the size of his tumor incrementally over time. 

"2022 was basically watching these medications do their thing and finally things had shrunk by about 90%," Lundgren said. "Now I'm in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumors."

What is mutation-targeted cancer therapy? 

Targeted therapy is a cancer treatment that allows doctors to treat cancer cells without harming healthy cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It focuses on the genetic changes that transform healthy cells into cancerous ones. After testing for the genetic changes responsible for cancer growth, doctors identify specific treatments to kill cancer cells or prevent their growth. 

The two most common targeted therapies are monoclonal antibodies and small-molecule drugs. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created antibodies that are infused into the immune system through an IV. They are designed to look for cancer cells and get rid of them. Small-molecule drugs attach to specific portions of cancer cells, either killing them or preventing their growth. 

These targeted therapies can treat several types of cancers, including blood, brain, bone, soft tissue, breast, digestive system, head, neck, lung, reproductive system, skin, thyroid and urinary system cancers. 

Lundgren received a treatment commonly used for lung cancer patients, his oncologist, Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, told via People Magazine. 

What happens during the treatment?

The mutation-targeted treatment is administered through a pill or an IV. Depending on the patient, the therapy is done daily, weekly or monthly. Patients undergo X-rays, CT scans and blood work while getting the treatment to ensure it works.

What are the side effects and success rate of mutation-targeted therapy? 

Side effects of targeted therapy include diarrhea, hair loss, nail color change, damage to the heart muscle, increased enzymes in the liver, dry skin, high blood pressure, and problems with wounds healing and blood clotting, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The success varies from patient to patient, and depending on the cancer type and stage of disease. But the treatment is becoming more common. Some people with cancer are receiving mutation-targeted therapy in addition to other cancer treatments, like chemotherapy. 

Lundgren credits it with extending his life.

"You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is," Lundgren said.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Cancer Philadelphia Creed II Kidney Cancer Rocky Illness

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

IBX Celebrate Caring

For National Nurses Week, IBX honors 3 providers that have made 'incredible differences'
Purchased - Matcha and Coffee

Matcha vs. coffee: What are the differences?

Just In

Must Read

Donations

Eagles' Fletcher Cox donates police dog to Atlantic City
fletcher cox atlantic city police dog

Real Estate

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Children's Health

Teens should be trained on social media before creating accounts, APA says
Social Media Guidelines Teens

Eagles

Eagles to host 49ers in Week 13 for NFC Championship Game rematch
Eagles-Celebration-Jalen-Hurts-NFC-Championship-NFL.jpg

TV

Yardley native brings Dr. Teeth, the Swedish Chef and other Muppet characters to life
Muppets Mayhem Disney+

Festivals

Listen to local musicians and shop for artwork at Roxborough Spring Fest
Roxborough Spring Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved