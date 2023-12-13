More Events:

December 13, 2023

The Roddenberries to bring rock music inspired by 'Star Trek' to City Winery this Thursday

The Philly-based sci-fi cabaret performance group invites attendees to dress in cosplay and party all night long

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Music
The Roddenberries Philly City Winery.jpg provided image/City Winery

The eccentric Roddenberries, themed around 'Star Trek,' consists of several musicians and performers from the Philly and Jersey areas.

There may be no sci-fi following more devoted than the "Star Trek" fandom, and the Philly-based group The Roddenberries takes their enthusiasm to fun extremes. This Thursday, the rock-n-roll "sci-fi party band" brings its energy to City Winery.

The group formed in 2012 in Philly and comprises singers, dancers, musicians and cabaret performers. Most of the band's material consists of parody songs and covers centered around "Star Trek," as well as other sci-fi properties like "Star Wars," "Doctor Who" and Marvel. The band performs around the country, usually at fan conventions and events, but will make a grand return to Philly for its holiday show.

MORE: Nicki Minaj to play Wells Fargo Center in March as part of 'Pink Friday 2' tour

The Roddenberries Star Trekkified Sci-Fi Holiday Spectacular will feature singer Elio Lleo under the stage name Riker Ricardo, comedy cabaret-style comedy, the debut of the group's "live album" and a detour into "Star Wars" territory with a Darth Vader-themed number.

Actress Bonnie Gordon, who provides her voice on the animated show "Star Trek: Prodigy," will be a special guest. "Star Trek" actors and alumni, including Philly-native Robert Picardohave appeared and performed with The Roddenberries at previous shows.

Performers will be dressed as Ferengi, Borg and other "Star Trek" species, and participants are encouraged to dress up in cosplay. Prizes will go to the best-dressed attendees.

Tickets starting at $20 are still available online, but two weeks ago the band noted on social media that the show was 50% sold out.

City Winery Presents: The Roddenberries Star Trekkified Sci-Fi Holiday Spectacular

Thursday, Dec. 14 | 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $20
City Winery
990 Filbert St. Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Music City Winery Sci-Fi Holiday Parties Rock And Roll Star Trek Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Speed limit on Kelly Drive lowered to 25 mph in hopes of reducing crashes
Kelly Drive Speeding

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Women's Health

Pregnant women who use marijuana face higher risk of birth complications, study finds
Marijuana Pregnant Women

TV

In Philly, Google says we searched for 'The Last of Us,' air quality reports and batting cages
Most searched TV in Philly

Eagles

Eagles-Seahawks odds: Philly is the favorite, but has historically struggled against Seattle
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-14-NFL-2023.jpg

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj to play Wells Fargo Center in March as part of 'Pink Friday 2' tour
Nicki Minaj Philly Concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved