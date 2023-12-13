The Roddenberries to bring rock music inspired by 'Star Trek' to City Winery this Thursday

There may be no sci-fi following more devoted than the "Star Trek" fandom, and the Philly-based group The Roddenberries takes their enthusiasm to fun extremes. This Thursday, the rock-n-roll "sci-fi party band" brings its energy to City Winery.

The group formed in 2012 in Philly and comprises singers, dancers, musicians and cabaret performers. Most of the band's material consists of parody songs and covers centered around "Star Trek," as well as other sci-fi properties like "Star Wars," "Doctor Who" and Marvel. The band performs around the country, usually at fan conventions and events, but will make a grand return to Philly for its holiday show.

The Roddenberries Star Trekkified Sci-Fi Holiday Spectacular will feature singer Elio Lleo under the stage name Riker Ricardo, comedy cabaret-style comedy, the debut of the group's "live album" and a detour into "Star Wars" territory with a Darth Vader-themed number.

Actress Bonnie Gordon, who provides her voice on the animated show "Star Trek: Prodigy," will be a special guest. "Star Trek" actors and alumni, including Philly-native Robert Picardo, have appeared and performed with The Roddenberries at previous shows.

Performers will be dressed as Ferengi, Borg and other "Star Trek" species, and participants are encouraged to dress up in cosplay. Prizes will go to the best-dressed attendees.

Tickets starting at $20 are still available online, but two weeks ago the band noted on social media that the show was 50% sold out.



Thursday, Dec. 14 | 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

City Winery