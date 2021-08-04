Roller skate on the arena floor of the Wells Fargo Center this August

For the first time, Wells Fargo Center is inviting everyone to roller skate inside on its event floor, under the arena's scoreboard.



The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 and will include a DJ spinning tunes.

Philly's Great on Skates also will be there to lead skating lessons and entertain attendees with roller dance performances.

Those interested in skating around the same space where professional athletes play can reserve tickets online.

General admission tickets are sold in one-hour sessions. The price is $10 for kids ages 12 and under and $20 for adults. Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance and are limited. Parking is free for all ticketholders.

Guests can bring their own skates, or rent a pair for $10. A Great on Skates beginner lesson also will cost $10. During the 30-minute session, participants will learn the basics.

There will be a Great on Skates roller dance class offered for $10, too. Participants can learn some dance moves and quick tricks during the 30-minute lesson.

Saturday, Aug. 28

$10-$20

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

