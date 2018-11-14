The Roots' Black Thought releasing solo project after Thanksgiving

Tariq Trotter, a.k.a. Black Thought from The Roots, is about to drop more new music after his lyrical outburst on June's "Streams of Thought, Vol. 1" with 9th Wonder and The Soul Castle.

Black Thought announced Wednesday that "Streams of Thought, Vol. 2: Traxploitation" will be released on Monday, Nov. 26.

This time around, Black Though is partnering with producer Salaam Remi, who has worked in the past with artists including Amy Winehouse, The Fugees and Nas.