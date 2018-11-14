The Roots' Black Thought releasing solo project after Thanksgiving

November 14, 2018
Tariq Trotter, a.k.a. Black Thought from The Roots, is about to drop more new music after his lyrical outburst on June's "Streams of Thought, Vol. 1" with 9th Wonder and The Soul Castle.
Black Thought announced Wednesday that "Streams of Thought, Vol. 2: Traxploitation" will be released on Monday, Nov. 26.
Streams of Thought Vol. 2— Black Thought (@blackthought) November 14, 2018
(Black Thought x Salaam Remi present Traxploitation)
11.26.18 pic.twitter.com/PorsTuGY14
This time around, Black Though is partnering with producer Salaam Remi, who has worked in the past with artists including Amy Winehouse, The Fugees and Nas.
The first installment of "Streams of Thought" marked Black Thought's first solo venture after years of success as The Roots' M.C. It was an impressive five tracks that put on display Trotter's otherworldly penchant for cogent rhyming.
On "Traxploitation," the Philly native will be premiering nine tracks.
From convo to concept. Trust the process.— Black Thought (@blackthought) November 13, 2018
2 flights to Miami.
3 sessions.
9 tracks.#streamsofthought #SOT2 pic.twitter.com/W8d7zuhlul
The news comes as fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill revealed he'll release his first post-prison album on Nov. 30.