Temple's Blockson Collection has some new Tupac Shakur memorabilia

Temple University's Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection has landed some exciting new pieces: jewelry and handwritten documents that were owned by, and penned by, the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur, widely considered one of hip-hop's greatest artists, was the victim of a drive-by shooting at the age of 25 in 1996, but his legacy lives on in pop culture today.

The documents include working lyrics from songs like "Who Do You Love?" and "I Ain't Mad At Cha", and the diamond earring Shakur wore in the iconic cover of his classic album "All Eyez On Me."

“He’s a hip-hop icon,” Blockson Collection curator Diane Turner said in a release Thursday. “This is a significant, contemporary addition to our already impressive collection of music items."

The Blockson Collection is home to more than 500,000 items on the global black experience including books, manuscripts, sheet music, journals and newspapers.

The Blockson Collection is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

You can see images of the artifacts below:

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.