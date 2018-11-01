More Culture:

November 01, 2018

Sixers giving away tickets, jerseys, and a meet and greet with Michael B. Jordan

This, as the kids say, is a no-brainer

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Michael B. Jordan PA Images/Sipa USA

Michael B. Jordan attends a screening of "Black Panther" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Feb. 13, 2018.

The Sixers unveiled their new City Edition uniforms on Tuesday, a look that's inspired by Rocky and Creed’s boxing tales and the city’s “rich history of the challenger’s mentality,” whatever that means.

They’re okay as far as specialty uniforms go, although they’re a definite downgrade from last year’s City Edition getup.

Should Dario Saric be a fixture in Philadelphia's long-term plan?

But the team is doing its best to build hype around the new look, and its newest effort is one that could benefit you — yes, you! — in a big way.

The team is holding a City Edition-themed giveaway, tying in with the upcoming Creed sequel. 

If you enter the contest by Nov. 7 at noon, you could win:

Two tickets to the Sixers’ Nov. 9 game against the Hornets
A pair of the new City Edition jerseys
Two tickets to an advanced Creed II screening
The crown jewel: a special meet-and-greet with Creed star Michael B. Jordan

Considering all you have to do to enter the contest is drop in your first and last names and your email account, and then press an Internet button, that’s a pretty great haul.

“Creed II” opens in theaters on Nov. 21. You can watch the latest trailer for the film right here.

