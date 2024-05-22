18-year-old fatally shot inside Roxborough apartment; shooter then jumps from fourth floor balcony

An 18-year-old was shot and killed inside a Roxborough apartment on Tuesday night and the suspected shooter briefly fled by jumping from the residence's fourth-floor balcony.

The shooting suspect, 23, lived at the apartment inside the Henry on the Park complex, on the 7900 block of the Henry Avenue, police said in a press release. At about 10:15 p.m. two males and two females had arrived at his apartment, and there was an argument. The situation escalated until the 23-year-old fired a single shot that struck one of the males in the chest, an 18-year-old, and then jumped from the apartment's balcony, police said.

The shooter lived at the apartment with his girlfriend and police said the incident started with a domestic argument. Family members and friends attempted to intervene before the shot was fired. Police said the shooter survived the four-story fall from the balcony.



"He was not injured, he remained on scene, did cooperate with police," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

The victim was taken to Roxborough Hospital and he died early Wednesday, police said. The names of victim and the suspected shooter have not been released.

Police said the investigation is continuing and no charges had been filled as of Wednesday morning.