August 06, 2019

Royal Tavern in South Philly closing for two months of renovations

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Royal Tavern in South Philly closing for two months.

Go-to South Philly bar Royal Tavern is closing on Saturday for at least two months to complete some major renovations.

The neighborhood hangout, located at 937 E. Passyunk Avenue, confirmed the news via Instagram after employees were notified just last week and social media rumors hinted at its closing. After service on Saturday, Aug. 10, it will close.

The bar has been a neighborhood mainstay for almost 17 years and has carved out a reputation for its famous burgers (gouda, pickled long hots, chile mayo) and variety of vegan options.

According to its announcement, the bar will get a brand new kitchen and the entire joint is getting a paint job, too. 

Eater reported the bar will be closed for at least two months, so we'll expect it open sometime in the fall. 

Owners Stephen Simons and David Frank also operate Royal Boucherie, Cantina Los Caballitos, and Royal Sushi and Izakaya.

