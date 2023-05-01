Rutgers' faculty union leaders reach tentative agreement with university, put deal before members for ratification

Elected representatives of three Rutgers University faculty and graduate student unions reached a tentative agreement with the university to end contract negotiations, voting on Sunday to put the agreement before more than 9,000 union members for ratification later this week.

If the tentative agreement is ratified by union members, it would end months of division between Rutgers and three of its 12 faculty unions. The groups have been seeking a new four-year contract that would be retroactive to July 2022, even going on strike for one week in April to ensure guaranteed salary increases, greater job security and protection against harassment for staff and graduate workers.

"We are a democratic union, and our members have the final say on whether these TAs are ratified," the three unions said in a statement to members on Sunday night. "We're proud of what we achieved by going on strike and joining together for the Rutgers we and our students deserve. We believe these are strong contracts that make numerous advances for our members. We didn't win everything we asked for and deserve, but no labor contract ever does."

As part of the tentative agreement, full-time faculty would receive a 3.75% salary increase, paid as a flat dollar amount of $5,035, for the first year of the contract. In all, full-time faculty would receive a 14% salary increase for the duration of the contract. The minimum salary for graduate assistants and teaching assistants would be increased to $34,678 for the first year and $40,000 by the final year of the contract.

Adjunct professors would receive $7,530 for teaching a three-credit class in the first year of the contract and $8,331 in the fourth year of the contract as part of a 43.7% pay increase over the life of the contract in the tentative agreement. Higher-ranking adjuncts would receive higher-credit pay to further boost their compensation.

Postdoctoral instructors would see their minimum salary increased to $52,500 in the first year of the contract and $63,968 by the fourth year of the contract. The tentative agreement includes protections for academic freedom among faculty and staff, ends the practice of replacing unionized biomedical clinicians with non-union workers and ensures protection against caste-based discrimination and harassment.

Teaching assistants and graduate assistants would not be required to work when the university is closed under the tentative agreement, and biomedical faculty who had been previously denied parental leave would be eligible. Postdocs would receive up to 22 days of paid vacation time and additional access to bereavement time as part of the proposed agreement.

If union members vote to reject the tentative agreement this week, leaders will go back to the bargaining table with Rutgers' leadership and could potentially result in another work stoppage, as the previous one-week strike was suspended after Gov. Phil Murphy met with both sides and announced that a tentative framework had been reached between both parties.

"As one of the nation's leading universities, Rutgers has long been a source of pride for our state," Murphy said in a press release shortly after the tentative agreement was announced. "Ensuring Rutgers faculty are respected and fairly compensated will result in a better educational experience for students, educators, and staff. Furthermore, resolving these complex concerns through good faith negotiations is a testament that all sides can come together and work through their differences for the common good."

The tentative agreement does not include provisions for subsidized childcare, which unionized workers will continue to bargain for in future sessions. Additional details around health insurance coverage and part-time lecturers will be finalized in future bargaining sessions between the unions and Rutgers leadership, NJ.com reported.

The proposed tentative agreement also includes $600,000 in state funding for the Common Good Community Fund, administered through a nonprofit organization and renewable annually for the duration of the contract. The funding would prohibit Rutgers from withholding or restricting registration, access to transcripts or access to diplomas due to unpaid university fees and parking citations.

Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, who'd previously hinted at court action over the work stoppage and believed the university's unprecedented faculty strike was illegal, celebrated the tentative agreement in a message to students and families on Sunday, thanking union leaders and Murphy for support in ensuring that contract negotiations could continue.

"The agreement with the union leaders, which was today approved by their Executive Council and still requires ratification from the broader union membership, provides substantial salary increases for full-time faculty, graduate assistants, teaching assistants, and others," Holloway wrote. "Reaching this point today is a recognition that we all can come together and work through our differences for the good of the university."

Though workers were on strike for a full academic week from April 10-15, classes were not canceled and students continued to study and prepare for the end of the semester. Following unionized staff returning to classrooms and lecture halls, bargaining continued for two additional weeks in order to approve the tentative agreement before the final day of classes on Monday.

Faculty and staff will continue to hold final exams for students beginning on Thursday and will attend commencement ceremonies on May 14, 15 and 16.

A full copy of the tentative agreement will be made public if and when the agreement is ratified by union members. Summaries of the agreement are available from the union and university.

