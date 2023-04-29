SEPTA awards design contract for accessibility upgrades to three Broad Street Line stations

SEPTA is committed to making its transit system more accessible for its customers. The transit authority awarded a design contract to Michael Baker International, Inc. to design accessibility upgrades in agreeance with the Americans with Disabilities Act at three of its Broad Street Line stations.

Logan, Wyoming, and Hunting Park three stations built decades before ADA regulations only have stairway access. The redevelopment project will include the addition of an elevator, platform renovation, new signage, improved lighting, security cameras, and waterproofing.



The design contract is $6,542,831 and once blueprint plans are finalized SEPTA will move forward with construction.

"Commencing design allows SEPTA to pursue competitive funding specifically for accessibility improvements at legacy rail stations,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr., said. “SEPTA continues to work with state and local funding partners to identify additional resources to help leverage and maximize federal dollars to address SEPTA’s capital needs."

SEPTA's commitment to making its stations more accessible is part of its SEPTA Forward plan. The strategic plan includes significant infrastructure upgrades beneficial to all of its customers. The transit authority has announced significant upgrades on its Broad Street Line as a part of its 12-year Capital Program.

"We have made significant progress in upgrading our infrastructure, and we will continue to prioritize enhancements across the system to make SEPTA easier to use and more equitable," CEO Leslie Richards said.



In December SEPTA received a $56 million federal grant to help pay for accessibility improvements at five Broad Street Line Stations – Chinatown, Erie, Fairmount, Fairmount (Broad-Ridge Spur), and Snyder – and 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line. That funding will cover half of the $112 million these upgrades will cost.

In 2020 SEPTA began ADA upgrades at its Susquehanna and Dauphin BSL station, which included an elevator for North and Southbound customers, improved lighting near the stairwell entrances, upgraded stairs, new security cameras, and upgraded fare technology. That project is slated to be finished this year.

Last year the transit authority broke ground on a $19 million project at Tasker-Morris, which will enhance the South Philadelphia station with modern upgrades including new lighting throughout the station and communication upgrades that comply with ADA standards. The station will also get waterproofing upgrades, emergency call boxes, new high-definition security cameras, and guard and handrails.

Currently, 25 of 28 Market-Frankford Line stations and 12 of 25 Broad Street Line stations are fully accessible.

