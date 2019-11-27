More Events:

November 27, 2019

Kick off December with a workout that would make Ruth Bader Ginsburg proud

After the fitness class, explore 'Notorious RBG' exhibit in the National Museum of American Jewish History

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Kevin Dietsch/Pool/Sipa USA

November Project is hosting a workout inspired by the exercise routine of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg at the National Museum of American Jewish History. Afterward, explore the museum's Ginsberg exhibit, 'Notorious RBG.'

Kick off the month of December with a workout that would make Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a.k.a. the Notorious RBG, proud. The Supreme Court Justice knows that maintaining a challenging fitness regimen is important to overall health.

Plank poses, squats and push-ups and are some of her favorite exercise moves.

On Monday, Dec. 2, you can work out like Ginsburg with The November Project, which encourages people of all ages and fitness levels to join in group workouts.

RELATED: Flywheel having biggest sale of the year on class packs

The 45-minute yoga session will take place at the National Museum of American Jewish History. After, attendees are invited to check out the museum's exhibition "Notorious RBG," which explores her career as the second woman – and first Jewish woman – to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Schedule:

6 p.m. – Yoga led by The November Project
6:45 p.m. – Water and snacks
7-8 p.m. – Free access to "Notorious RBG" exhibition

The event is free to attend. Remember to bring a mat to the workout.

RGB Workout with the November Project

Monday, Dec. 2
6 p.m. | Free
National Museum of American Jewish History
101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Workouts Museums Ruth Bader Ginsburg National Museum of American Jewish History

