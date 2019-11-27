Kick off December with a workout that would make Ruth Bader Ginsburg proud

Kick off the month of December with a workout that would make Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a.k.a. the Notorious RBG, proud. The Supreme Court Justice knows that maintaining a challenging fitness regimen is important to overall health.



Plank poses, squats and push-ups and are some of her favorite exercise moves.



On Monday, Dec. 2, you can work out like Ginsburg with The November Project, which encourages people of all ages and fitness levels to join in group workouts.

The 45-minute yoga session will take place at the National Museum of American Jewish History. After, attendees are invited to check out the museum's exhibition "Notorious RBG," which explores her career as the second woman – and first Jewish woman – to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Schedule:

6 p.m. – Yoga led by The November Project

6:45 p.m. – Water and snacks

7-8 p.m. – Free access to "Notorious RBG" exhibition

The event is free to attend. Remember to bring a mat to the workout.

Monday, Dec. 2

6 p.m. | Free

National Museum of American Jewish History

101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.