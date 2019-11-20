More Events:

November 20, 2019

Flywheel having biggest sale of the year on class packs

You'll be able to use the credits through summer 2020

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Indoor Cycling
Carroll - Fitness Classes Flywheel Sports Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Flywheel Sports, 1521 Locust St.

We're inching closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means great deals on clothing and tech. That's not all you can save on this winter, though.

Flywheel, which offers high-intensity indoor cycling classes, has announced its biggest sale of the year.

From Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Dec. 2, you can purchase class packs at a discount.

RELATED: Turkey Trot 5K in South Jersey to take place Thanksgiving weekend | The Rudolph Run is a 3-mile fun run along the Manayunk Canal

The deal is 30% off a 50 pack, 25% off a 20 pack and 20% off a 10 pack. 

After purchasing, you'll be able to use you class credits through Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

The Philadelphia Flywheel studio is located at 1521 Locust St. It's the only Philly-area one, since the Bryn Mawr location closed at the end of August.

Flywheel Cyber Special

Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Dec. 2

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Indoor Cycling Philadelphia Sales Deals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Gun Violence

'Mass shootings' are underreported in Philadelphia, Temple researchers say
Temple mass shootings

Adult Health

Why you should take dry eye symptoms seriously
Dry Eye Syndrome Blindness

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved