Flywheel having biggest sale of the year on class packs

November 20, 2019
We're inching closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means great deals on clothing and tech. That's not all you can save on this winter, though.
Flywheel, which offers high-intensity indoor cycling classes, has announced its biggest sale of the year.
From Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Monday, Dec. 2, you can purchase class packs at a discount.
The deal is 30% off a 50 pack, 25% off a 20 pack and 20% off a 10 pack.
After purchasing, you'll be able to use you class credits through Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
The Philadelphia Flywheel studio is located at 1521 Locust St. It's the only Philly-area one, since the Bryn Mawr location closed at the end of August.
