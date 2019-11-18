Turkey Trot 5K in South Jersey to take place Thanksgiving weekend

Haddon Township's 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile fun-run will take place Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Thanksgiving weekend race in South Jersey benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



The 1-mile run will kick off at 8:45 a.m., then the 5K will start at 9:15 a.m. Runners are encouraged to dress in a Thanksgiving-themed outfit and participate in the costume contest.

At the end of the races, refreshments and light fare will be provided, along with prizes for the top three overall male and female runners of each race category. Finishers medals will also be handed out.

Runners can also visit The Pour House after crossing the finish line for light breakfast fare, including breakfast sandwiches, coffee and juices, while supplies last.

Registration is $30 for both the 1-mile run and 5K. Kids ages 11 and under can register for $15.

Saturday, Nov. 30

8:45 a.m. | $15-$30

120 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ US 08108

