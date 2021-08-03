More Events:

August 03, 2021

Sabrina's Café hosting fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Stop by the Collingswood location to make a donation to the pediatric cancer charity

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Fundraising
Sabrina's in Collingswood Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Sabrina’s Café in Collingswood, N.J., is celebrating National Lemonade Day on Aug. 20 by hosting a lemonade stand with proceeds benefitting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The lemonade stand will also be open on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Sabrina’s Café, a BYOB known for its brunch, is teaming up Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

On Friday, Aug. 20, which is National Lemonade Day, Sabrina's Collingswood, N.J., location will host a lemonade stand benefitting the pediatric cancer charity.

RELATED: Philadelphia Film Society's programming for August includes Harry Potter | Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown

The fresh-squeezed lemonade will be served on Sabrina's newly renovated outdoor patio from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can pay what they wish for a cup, with all proceeds going toward Alex's Lemonade Stand.

If you can't make it on Aug. 20, stop by the following day for a refreshing drink. Sabrina's is extending the lemonade stand to Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can make an afternoon out of the trip by also browsing the Collingswood Farmers Market after making a donation, or purchase your lemonade and then sit down for brunch at Sabrina's.

Summer offerings including the Summer Lovin' Grilled Pesto Chicken Arugula Bowl and the Jersey Peach French Toast. The full menu can be viewed online.

Sabrina’s Café and Alex's Lemonade Stand

Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay what you wish
Sabrina's Café: Collingswood
714 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108
(856) 214-0723

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Fundraising Philadelphia Collingswood New Jersey Charities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 6: A wide receiver is kinda-sorta emerging
080321QuezWatkins

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Transportation

SEPTA continues station cleaning initiative into the summer
SEPTA cleaning

Illness

It's mosquito season: Know how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus cases

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Entertainment

Free movies in Clark Park include 'Concrete Cowboy,' 'Black Panther'
Movies Nights at Clark Park

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved