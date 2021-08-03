Sabrina's Café hosting fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Sabrina’s Café, a BYOB known for its brunch, is teaming up Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.



On Friday, Aug. 20, which is National Lemonade Day, Sabrina's Collingswood, N.J., location will host a lemonade stand benefitting the pediatric cancer charity.

The fresh-squeezed lemonade will be served on Sabrina's newly renovated outdoor patio from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can pay what they wish for a cup, with all proceeds going toward Alex's Lemonade Stand.

If you can't make it on Aug. 20, stop by the following day for a refreshing drink. Sabrina's is extending the lemonade stand to Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can make an afternoon out of the trip by also browsing the Collingswood Farmers Market after making a donation, or purchase your lemonade and then sit down for brunch at Sabrina's.



Summer offerings including the Summer Lovin' Grilled Pesto Chicken Arugula Bowl and the Jersey Peach French Toast. The full menu can be viewed online.

Sabrina’s Café and Alex's Lemonade Stand

Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay what you wish

Sabrina's Café: Collingswood

714 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. 08108

(856) 214-0723