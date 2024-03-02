Philly's Sapphira Cristál creates her own goth look for latest 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Nine episodes into season 16 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Philly drag queen Sapphira Cristál still hasn't joined the "two wins club," despite some stellar performances.

"I had the first win of the season, and I have not won since," said Sapphira in a confessional. "The pressure is on."

The episode quickly began with a mini challenge, yet another one based on comedy after last week's Snatch Game. Each queen would have to put on comedy drag looks and do a spit-take in response to something RuPaul says.

Sapphira blackened a few select teeth and donned a frizzy and a red coat. "Xunami called," said RuPaul, referencing last week's eliminated contestant, as Sapphira began drinking water. "You are the father," RuPaul finished, as Sapphira not only shot out water like a cannon but spilled the rest of the glass as well.

"Oh my God, there's a 'Xunami' coming out of my mouth," said Sapphira in a confessional before cackling to the camera. Nymphia Wind emerged victorious, redeeming herself from a poor Snatch Game performance last episode.

For the maxi challenge, the theme appeared simple: the queens had to show off their best goth drag fashion, only using provided black, white and grey fabrics.

It quickly became evident that the goth aesthetic was an Achilles heel for some of the queens.

"F--cking (contestant) Q and Nymphia are standing next to each other like, 'we got this!'" said Sapphira in a confessional. "And I'm like—" Sapphira then made an exasperated groan to the camera.

"I don't know what goth is," Sapphira confessed in a later confessional. "My plan is to make a classic Sapphira silhouette and just go from there." But as Sapphira began showing her sketches to the other queens, her confidence became shakier.

Struggling to remember the name of the figure that inspired her gown design, Sapphira eventually name-dropped "Gone with the Wind" actress Scarlet O'Hara.

"I just feel like (your designs) are similar to things you've already done in a design challenge," Q told Sapphira, who reluctantly and tersely agreed with the assessment.

The stakes were high for Sapphira, who had used her immunity potion in the doll episode. "I have been questioning myself through every design challenge, and this time, I am going to play to my strengths," said Sapphira in a confessional.

Sapphira wasn't the only one feeling stress from the design challenge. Although New York drag queen Plasma had won two challenges, the other contestants were getting to her head. Sapphira offered Plasma a hug and words of wisdom.

"I'm actually concerned for you," Sapphira told Plasma. "I'm not hearing the joy of Plasma right now." She continued to tell Plasma to keep the momentum from her two wins going in her mind and spirit.

No one was struggling with the challenge more than Miami drag queen Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, who admitted multiple times in the season that designing and sewing were not her strong suits.

"My poor baby Mhi'ya," said Sapphira in a confessional. "She has an idea, she just needs help in the execution of it." Sapphira decided to help her out in an attempt to keep her in the competition.

As season villain Plane Jane observed the two collaborating once again, she complained to the other contestants. "At this point in the competition, I feel like, it's time to stop helping, honey."

"Sapphira and Mhi-ya are holding a conference over Mhi'ya's look," complained Plasma, who continued to sweat while doing all of her own work. Other contestants gave side-eye, with the stakes being so high with fewer contestants, and the potential of collaboration tipping the scales.

On elimination day, the queens debuted their goth looks, with "Bottoms" actress Kaia Gerber featured as the guest judge.

Despite expressing doubts during the challenge, Sapphira showed off a gorgeous gown with a black and white mosaic design, made of a "beautiful webbed sequin fabric." Her jewelry, wig, makeup and bouquet all hit the aesthetic needs of a goth look — and her sarcastic and piercing glare at the judges showed her commitment to the character.

"This is goth, the Sapphira Cristál way," said Sapphira's voiceover. "I'm gonna do what I know how to do, which is be fierce and sell it."

During critiques, the judges questioned Mhi'ya how much of her dress she had done herself, garnering some nervous looks from Sapphira.

The judges had nothing but compliments for Sapphira's look. "You never let us down when it comes to knowing your body," said judge Michelle Visage. RuPaul praised the "off-kilter" look of the material, which gave a "cracked mirror" appearance to the gown.

"No wonder you were so bothered. You made two garments," Gerber joked to Sapphira, referencing how much she helped Mhi'ya.

Sapphira was safe, Q was the winner and the stress caught up to Plasma and Mhi'ya, who had to lip-sync for their lives. And with Mhi'ya doing her signature flips, Plasma shockingly became the first member of the two-wins club to be eliminated.

"RuPaul's Drag Race" airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

